NBA Youngboy Reveals His “Testimony” On New Single

Baton Rouge, Louisiana rapper NBA Youngboy is one of the most polarizing figures in rap today. You either enjoy his style or you do not, there is no in-between. Many people criticize him for a lot of his music sounding the same, or for the production choices he makes. However, possibly the biggest gripe a lot of people have is the rate at which he releases his new material.

In 2023 alone, he has put out three albums. They are not short projects either. His first release of the year was I Rest My Case which had 19 tracks. The next one, Don't Try This At Home, was a whopping 33 songs and it was put out three months later. Finally, Richest Opp contained 17 cuts.

Listen To "Testimony" By NBA Youngboy

Now, he is already back with another new single that has its own music video. It is already number five on YouTube's music trending list at the time of this article being written. Additionally, it has been played over 685,000 times which is an absolutely monstrous number. As we said, you either laud him or you dislike him, and it seems his loyal fans are coming in droves to support this latest effort.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new song from NBA Youngboy, "Testimony?" Is Youngboy's music getting too stale for you, or is it still hitting? Do you think another album is coming before the end of the year? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around NBA Youngboy and all of the hottest song releases.

Quotable Lyrics:

Check out how I got that guap, baby, it won't stop, n****

Put switch on back of that Glock, hit him, have his body twitchin'

Real gangster or a fake killer? Tell 'em, "F*** with us"

Had you front row at that funeral, n****, wonderin' if we split 'em

I ain't even squeeze that trigger, that's that f****n' bag that hit him

Four-door Magnum with a dirty .30, speedin' to the millions, b****, get up with me

