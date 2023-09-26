Jayson Tatum Trolls Kevin Hart By Having Him Wear His Son’s Custom Celtics Jersey: Watch

Kevin Hart has been hosting his stellar sports comedy talk show, Cold as Balls for just about six years now. It has been a hit with many as it seamlessly blends the two industries for an entertaining but also interesting look at the world of sports. Hart has sat down extensively with many different athletes and sports media figures. Skip Bayless, DK Metcalf, Allen Iverson, and so many other legends in the space. In his most recent episode, be brought on Boston Celtics superstar small forward, Jayson Tatum, to cool off in the ice bath with him.

If you have some basic knowledge of Kevin Hart, you know that he is from the historic city of Philadelphia. He is a die-hard Philly sports fan and he has repped his 76ers and Eagles a lot on other sports talk shows. The comedian has had plenty to celebrate and be proud of as both franchises are constantly reaching their respective postseasons. The Eagles even won the Super Bowl back in 2018 and appeared in the big game just last season, where they fell short to the Kansas City Chiefs. One of the big rivals to Philly sports teams is Boston, which is where Jayson happens to play.

Jayson Tatum Clowns Kevin Hart

Because of this, the basketball star thought it would be funny to tease the host by having him try on a Celtics jersey. However, it was not just any jersey, it was Tatum's son Deuce's custom paraphernalia. He is just five years old, but due to Kevin's short stature, Tatum thought it would fit him. The comedian made a hilarious comment before trying it on, "Is this like a 2T?" The NBA player could not help but laugh and what made it funnier was him raising Kevin's hand as parents do when they are dressing their young kids. He also teased the actor by saying, "I know how much you love the Celtics." The show never disappoints as it always brings the laughs, but also a cool look at different sports figure's careers.

What are your initial thoughts on Jayson Tatum gifting Kevin Hart his son's custom Celtics jersey? Do you think Kevin will always be clowned for being small and short? Do you watch Kevin Hart's Cold as Balls? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news around Kevin Hart, Jayson Tatum, and the rest of the sports world.

