Skip Bayless Ripped Apart For Racially Motivated Deion Sanders Question

Skip Bayless is someone who has put his foot in his mouth on countless occassions. Overall, he is still employed by FS1 and that probably will not change, anytime soon. After all, he is one of the biggest names at the network at this point. Sure, he ran Shannon Sharpe away from the network. However, his shows still bring in at least some ratings, compared to ESPN. Unfortunately for Skip, without Sharpe, Undisputed has become a huge mess, and fans are not loving it so far.

Recently, Skip has been all in on Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes. Although the team lost its game against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, Skip is still optimistic about their future. However, during today's show, he took to Twitter to ask fans a question about Sanders' team. As you will see, that question was a bit wild, and people were quick to let him know that. "Is Deion’s Colorado now Black America’s Team?" Bayless asked.

Skip Bayless Poses A Question

Overall, the responses to this question probably weren't what Skip was looking for. The Undisputed host was looking for some real answers here. However, all he was left with was people asking him if he had gone crazy. Moreover, there were some who felt like this was actually a valid question. However, coming from someone like Skip Bayless, it just felt like a complete pander. Needless to say, Bayless might have to be a bit more calculated with his questions, and how he asks them.

Fans React

Unfortunately, it is these types of questions that have made Undisputed a shell of itself lately. With Sharpe enjoying a ton of success with First Take, Bayless' reign may just be coming to an end. Let us know your thoughts on Bayless and his question, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sports world.

