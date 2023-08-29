Richard Sherman Hits Skip Bayless With A “Pause” In Viral “Undisputed” Clip

Richard Sherman is one of the newest co-hosts on Undisputed. Overall, the FS1 show, which stars Skip Bayless, has gone through a complete overhaul. Although this may have been a risk, the first two days have proven it has paid off. Sherman, Bayless, Michael Irvin, and Keyshawn Johnson are all part of the panel. So far, they have proven to be incredible contributors who know how to make a conversation lively. It seems like every single day, the show has a real potential to go viral.

Today, that is exactly what happened as Skip and Sherman engaged in a one-on-one debate. Overall, this is the type of stuff that fans were hoping for. These two have very different opinions from one another, and they have battled before on ESPN. However, in the clip below, the virality actually had nothing to do with what they were debating. Instead, it was due to the fact that Skip told Sherman “you came hard” which subsequently led to a hardy “pause” from Sherman.

Richard Sherman Goes Viral

Skip Bayless: “You came hard.”



Richard Sherman: “Pause”



There’s no way 😂pic.twitter.com/fmGwcEEdJK — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) August 29, 2023

These kinds of interactions always seem to go over well on social media. Moreover, it felt like Sherman had been watching a lot of It Is What It Is with Cam’ron and Ma$e. Cam and Ma$e are constantly pausing each other, and fans love that. Considering the Sherman and Bayless incident took place on FS1 and not YouTube, there was a bit more taboo that came with it. Although, Bayless didn’t really seem to get it. After all, he is a man in his 70s so that kind of stuff doesn’t get his full attention.

Either way, this show is proving to be a success right now. Although many have nostalgia for Shannon Sharpe, this is a unique new direction. Let us know what you think of the new Undisputed, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sports world.

