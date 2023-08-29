Lil Wayne Reveals To Skip Bayless His Intent Behind New “Undisputed” Theme

Lil Wayne and Skip Bayless have been friends for many years at this point. Overall, it is a friendship that began while Bayless was working at ESPN. Since that time, the two have continued to visit one another and they have even debated sports on the air. Moving forward, Bayless and Wayne will be sitting next to each other on the new version of Undisputed. Wayne is expected to appear on Friday episodes, although he did find himself in the studio on Monday. Of course, this is because the new format premiered on Monday.

During the episode, we got to see the brand-new theme song for the show, simply titled “Good Morning.” Overall, it is a pretty cool song that fans are already giving good reviews to. As for Skip Bayless, he seems to love the new track as well. He told Wayne this directly, all while revealing his love for the lyrics. Subsequently, Wayne noted that his intention behind the song was to impress Skip. Moreover, he feels like the lyrics are a good representation of their friendship and love of sports.

Lil Wayne Speaks

“I would hope so, I try to make everything I do better than the last thing I did,” Lil Wayne said. “Just to impress you just because I know how much you love ‘No Mercy.’ Just to capitalize on what you done. It’s not complicated. It’s not hard. I love the challenge of it anyway. I attacked it like an SAT exam, like if I don’t pass this, I can’t get in.”

The New Theme

For now, the new format of Undisputed is getting mixed reviews. Skip had a hard time getting in any sort of commentary as Richard Sherman, Keyshawn Johnson, and Michael Irvin dominated the conversation. However, there does seem to be some potential for greatness here. Let us know what you think of the new version of the show, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sports world.

My brother, Lil Wayne wrote a brand new intro for the all-new Undisputed. It just might be his best yet:pic.twitter.com/boCrAUMvXV — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 28, 2023

