Lil Wayne Debuts New “Undisputed” Theme Song, “Good Morning”

Skip Bayless and Lil Wayne have had an interesting friendship over the years. The two have remained close and are frequent guests at each other’s homes. Moreover, Wayne was the man behind the theme song for Undisputed. Of course, this is an iconic part of the show’s intro, and Skip has always loved it since the beginning. However, with the show changing gears following the departure of Shannon Sharpe, it was only a matter of time before things changed. As Skip revealed weeks ago, a new theme song would be recorded.

Luckily, the theme song would be done by Wayne again. His voice is synonymous with the show at this point, so it was only right to have him do it. The new theme song is simply called “Good Morning,” and it is a new take on the show’s introduction. Overall, fans may actually prefer this new one. It has an extended verse to it, and Wayne seems more energetic over it. Perhaps this is an indication of what is to come for the show. After all, names like Richard Sherman, Keyshawn Johnson, and Michael Irvin are all lending themselves to this new endeavor.

Lil Wayne Outdoes Himself

My brother, Lil Wayne wrote a brand new intro for the all-new Undisputed. It just might be his best yet:pic.twitter.com/boCrAUMvXV — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 28, 2023

With the new version of Undisputed launching today, Skip decided to come through with the new theme. You can listen to it in the Twitter clip above. Fans are already enjoying it, which is good to see. As for the show itself, well, it is off to a very interesting start. We already reported that it was difficult for Bayless to actually get any words in. Moreover, Michael Irvin went on an epic rant that impressed the viewers at home. Needless to say, the new version of the show will go through some growing pains.

