Skip Bayless Introduces His New Dream Team For The First Time

Skip Bayless is easily one of the biggest names when it comes to sports talk television. Although some people truly hate his guts, there are others who love what he has done over the years. Overall, he is someone who has truly done a great job with building his platforms. Moreover, he is incredibly entertaining. While his hot takes might be nauseating, he has shown that being provocative truly sells. First Take and Undisputed have become massive hits because of him, and now, he is entering a new chapter.

After Shannon Sharpe left Undisputed, Skip needed to pick up the pieces. Well, today, the show made its return from hiatus with some brand-new voices. Richard Sherman, Keyshawn Johnson, and Michael Irvin were all on the show for the very first time. Fans have no idea what they are in for. The chemistry could be amazing, or it could be truly awful. However, if one thing is for certain, it will be a lot of fun. Below, you can see Skip introducing his new co-hosts for the very first time.

Read More: Skip Bayless Net Worth 2023: What Is The Sports Host Worth?

Skip Bayless Is Back

Skip bayless introduces Richard Sherman, Keyshawn Johnson & Michael Irvin on new undisputed pic.twitter.com/OaNnfX9Fnk — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) August 28, 2023

During the intro to the show, Skip had every single person come out one by one after a massive introduction. Additionally, Bayless claimed that this was the best day of his career. He seemed extremely excited about his new show format, and it remains to be seen just how well it will work out. For years, Bayless thrived by debating just one other person. However, he will now have to deal with a panel format that can be pretty hit-or-miss. Hopefully, it turns out to be an overwhelming success.

This will be a pivotal week for the show as all four co-hosts look to make a huge first impression. Let us know if you will be tuning in, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will be sure to keep you informed.

Read More: Skip Bayless & Lil Wayne Shoot Music Video For New “Undisputed” Song