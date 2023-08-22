Skip Bayless To Team Up With Michael Irvin & Keyshawn Johnson On “Undisputed”

Skip Bayless is getting some star power.

Skip Bayless has been trying to get a squad together ever since Shannon Sharpe left Undisputed. The show has been on a hiatus since that time, and fans have worried that it would never come back. However, Bayless has made it clear that the show does, indeed, have a comeback date. That date is closer than ever as Monday, August 28th will mark the show’s return. Overall, fans are very excited about this, especially since Lil Wayne is going to be a huge part of the show. In fact, he will make appearances every single Friday.

Previously, we reported on how Richard Sherman would be joining the show. Of course, this was massive news considering the two’s history. Although, despite this past, fans know it is going to lead to some interesting debates. As it turns out, Fox is not stopping there. We recently got confirmation from John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal that Keyshawn Johnson and Michael Irvin will be joining the show. This is a massive development that will certainly bring more viewers to the table.

Johnson and Irvin had previously been ousted from ESPN for a variety of reasons. Johnson was a victim of layoffs while Irving was being investigated for misconduct at an Arizona hotel. Overall, not much has come of the Irvin situation. Consequently, Fox felt like signing the former Dallas Cowboys legend was no big deal. As for Skip Bayless, he will definitely enjoy sitting across from a Cowboys Super Bowl champion. Those Cowboys debates are going to be wild to watch now, especially since they are on the same team.

This is going to be a fun experiment. There is no guarantee it actually works out, but we cannot wait to watch it all unfold on Monday morning. Let us know what you think of these additions, in the comments section below. Moreover, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

