Recently, Lil Wayne and Skip Bayless once again reminded fans of their friendship when the latter visited the former’s home. “Ernestine [his wife] and I just got back from spending a sun-blessed LA Saturday afternoon at Lil Wayne’s,” the sports commentator captioned an Instagram picture. “4 hours of the best conversation 3 humans could hope to have- on music, sports and life. Deep thoughts punctuated by big laughs. Love you, man.” However, it seems like that event actually put larger things in motion. Moreover, Bayless recounted the meet-up during the latest episode of The Skip Bayless Show with some interesting hints on Thursday (June 29).

“Wayne will be involved more than ever in Undisputed going forward,” Skip Bayless expressed on air. “So will Young Money. I love you, man. And I thank you for yet another very memorable Saturday. The connection here is my wife, Ernestine, and I are endlessly fascinated by [Lil] Wayne’s gift for recording and performing. Just as I believe he is unquenchably intrigued by behind-the-scenes at Undisputed. Other than Ernestine, I don’t know anybody, any human, that watches more Undisputed, for that matter, more FS1 than Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. does. I’m pretty sure he never misses an Undisputed.”

Skip Bayless Visiting Lil Wayne

Of course, this is promising because Skip Bayless is still looking for an Undisputed cohost following Shannon Sharpe’s departure. After all, Lil Wayne actually filled in as a special guest-slash-substitute host to talk with Skip. Still, it seems relatively unlikely given how much time Tunechi dedicates to his music craft and how busy he could be with festivals, interviews, and more. That being said, it would definitely give rap fans who don’t watch Undisputed a reason to tune in, and would most likely raise the show’s already high profile.

Meanwhile, Weezy continues to be one of the most acclaimed, awarded, and sought-after artists in the game. Recently, reports surfaced indicating that BMI will grace him with the Icon Award in celebration of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary. The BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards will take place on September 6, and we’ll see if this is the only honor he wins for the rest of the year. Many might not agree, but a larger seat on Undisputed would certainly be an honor in his eyes. Regardless, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Skip Bayless and Lil Wayne.

