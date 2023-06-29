Lil Wayne shared a story about using his song in a video he posted on social media. Speaking on the Hank vs. Wolf podcast, the famous rapper said he made a wide of him and his friends doing a few skateboard tricks. He overlaid his own music on the video via his phone and posted it to his socials. Then, somebody from high up on the musical food chain called him, asking if he had cleared the use of his own song in the video. “Clear what?” Lil Wayne said. “That’s me!”

Weezy claimed he almost put brand-new, unheard music on the video. He was glad he didn’t do that because of the trouble he got in for posting with previously released music. “It was a bad conversation, actually,” Wayne said to the podcasters. Probably due to the fact that the rapper needed to clear his own voice, his own sound, for a video that he posted. It didn’t make any sense to Lil Wayne; as the artist of both pieces of content, he reasoned it was all okay. Apparently, that was not the case.

Read more: Lil Wayne Set To Receive BMI Icon Award For 2023

Lil Wayne’s Pop Culture Influence

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE HIP-HOP WOLF® (@thehiphopwolf)

Lil Tunechi loves to rap, skateboard, and let his fans know what he’s up to. A low-key adrenaline junkie, Lil Wayne has skated with some heavy hitters, both professional skateboarders and other musical artists. He once skated with Meek Mill and Drake, giving his fans insight into how good — or not so good — the two hip-hop icons are on the board.

One of the podcast hosts asked Wayne if he could say the song and video got “cleared.” Unfortunately, that’s not the way it works in the music industry. When music drops, that property is protected under copyright laws. The full Hawk vs. Wolf podcast episode is live on YouTube. Skating legends Tony Hawk and Jason Ellis host the pod, interviewing people in and out of the skating industry. Therefore, this makes Lil Wayne the perfect guest.

Read more: Lil Wayne Gets House Visit From Skip Bayless

[Via]