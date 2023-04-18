rappers
- MusicLupe Fiasco Partners With Google To Create New A.I. Tool For RappersTextFX is designed to help rappers write lyrics.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CulturePusha T Sarcastically Blamed For White House Cocaine ScandalPusha T getting blamed for anything and everything, which is super funny.By Jake Lyda
- Pop CultureIce-T Issues Warning For The Next Generation Of RappersIce-T tells the new musical acts to watch themselves.By Jake Lyda
- MusicNicki Minaj Joins Drake & Lil Wayne As Rappers With The Most Top 10 Hits On BillboardYoung Money dominates the Hot 100's hip-hop history.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureTravis Scott Reportedly Filming "Utopia" Album TrailerTravis Scott is almost ready to release "Utopia" to the world.By Jake Lyda
- MusicKanye West, J. Cole, Young Thug, And More Seen In Photos Submitted In YNW Melly's TrialProsecution submitted hundreds of photos.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureLogic Sells His Entire Music Catalog For Eight FiguresLogic sold the publishing rights to all of his music from the last 15 years.By Jake Lyda
- Pop CultureFrench Montana Is Selling His $23 Million Hidden Hills MansionFrench Montana is cashing in on his investment for millions of dollars.By Jake Lyda
- Pop CultureLil Wayne Reacts To Being Told He Can't Use His Own MusicLil Wayne is incredulous that he can't use his own songs.By Jake Lyda
- MusicMelle Mel Arrested For Felony Domestic ViolenceMelle Mel is in some legal trouble.By Jake Lyda
- Pop CultureDr. Dre, Angie Martinez Receiving Hollywood Walk-Of-Fame StarsDr. Dre and Angie Martinez are finally being recognized.By Jake Lyda
- MusicJay Rock Says New Album Is All Hits: "No Skips"Jay Rock of course would never diss any of his own tracks.By Jake Lyda
- Pop CultureJadakiss Says He Still Gets Anxious About PerformingJadakiss was open and honest about the afflication.By Jake Lyda
- MusicDaBaby Praises J. Cole For Charlotte Hornets Ownership: WatchDaBaby is looking to own a sports franchise one day.By Jake Lyda
- MusicGunplay Speaks On Rappers Snitching & Bragging About ItThe Carol City, Florida MC specifically spoke on the Boosie situation.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureRick Ross Donates $30K, Keeps Georgia Health Clinic RunningRicky Rozay pulled out his checkbook to save a clinic (and lives).By Jake Lyda
- Pop CultureDDG Says Female Rappers Are "Sh*ttin On Male Rappers"The 25-year-old believes the ladies are on top right now.By Jake Lyda
- MusicLil Kim Wants More Credit For Writing For Other Rappers In XXL Cover Interview"I wrote on Diddy's album, check your credits!" the rap star expressed.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVHip Hop's Biggest Anime FansRappers who like anime are more common than ever these days. We're looking at a few and showing just how far their love goes.By Paul Barnes
- MusicBusta Rhymes Blasts Rappers Performing With Backing TracksBusta told the younger MCs to cut the crap and cut the vocals behind their performances.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureMost Expensive Rapper Homes: Jay-Z & Beyonce, Drake & MoreThese rapper homes are the most expensive luxury listings in Hip-hop.By Michael Lusigi
- MusicLil Dicky Says "All-Time Great" Artists Have Called Him A "Rapper’s Rapper"Lil Dicky says that he's met many "all-time great" rappers who are fans of his.By Cole Blake