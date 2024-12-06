Lil Baby Inexplicably Blasts Rappers Using Nail Polish On New Song "Touchdown"

What did nail polish ever do to you, Baby?

Lil Baby just released his new single "Touchdown," and while it's pretty standard fare based on what we've come to expect from him, one bar in particular really stood out to many listeners. "Real gangster, I ain't rocking no nail polish," he raps on the cut, which is a confusing bar for a couple of reasons. First off, fans' beef-infected minds immediately began to speculate whether or not he's talking about one MC in particular. But others expressed more confusion over this random stray for a normal fashion trend in recent years whose typically homophobic and hyper-masculine backlash is old news at this point.

You can definitely some of that thinly-veiled discrimination in the comments section of the Instagram post below, and this reaction did not become any less corny from what it was almost a decade ago. But then again, this is probably just a random throwaway line from Lil Baby, so making a fuss about it in either direction seems like a worthless and unnecessary endeavor. He's teased a lot of music on the way soon, so fans hope that his lyrics down the road are a little more cogent or relevant.

Lil Baby Disses Rappers Who Use Nail Polish

Still, this isn't the most pressing question that Lil Baby had to answer as of late, as some other discussions around his name were more about speculation than reactions. When he and Offset launched seemingly random disses at unnamed opps on Instagram, some fans connected the dots and assumed that they actually dissed each other. It turns out that this couldn't be further from the truth, or at least, that's what DJ Akademiks reported from an allegedly close source.

It's still interesting because Lil Baby and Migos beef rumors surfaced years ago, and some fans think that said narrative continues to exist. But they dismissed that gossip multiple times, so we don't think there's anything to worry about. As for this random nail polish bar, maybe the "Insecurities" spitter explains it down the line, but if he really caves into that pressure either way, it would probably inspire more questions than answers. Since when did men care so much about what other men did style-wise? Actually, we'd rather not find out...