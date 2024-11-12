Young Thug Reunites With Travis Scott, Future And Lil Baby In Studio

New music on the way.

Young Thug is back. The rapper is free after undergoing the longest criminal trial in Georgia history, and he's ready to resume his career. Thug received overwhelming support from his industry peers, many of whom celebrated his release on Instagram. Now, however, the time has come to get in the studio. Thugger posted a photo from a recording session on November 10, and the artists who appeared alongside him have fans everywhere salivating at the mouth for new music.

The photo in question is a bit blurry, but the rappers present are unmistakable. Young Thug appears to be working on songs with fellow superstars Travis Scott, Future and Lil Baby. They have been some of Thugger's most frequent collaborators over the years. Future recorded a collab album with the rapper in 2017. Travis Scott featured the rapper on his breakthrough mixtape and first two albums. Lil Baby, meanwhile, is a YSL affiliate and one of Thugger's most notable proteges. There are tons of classic songs between these four men, and the fact that they are all present in the studio together suggests that there's a huge Thugger comeback around the corner.

Young Thug Teased A Lil Baby Collab On Twitter

Those who have been paying attention to Thug's social media know that a Baby collab is eminent. On November 3, just four days after his release, Thug confirmed his plans to link back up with Lil Baby on a new song. "Wham let's drop one on these rats Peter," he wrote. Baby responded via Instagram Stories: "Wish ya none but billions jack! #whatwhamsaysgoes." The hashtag that closed the statement out began to pop up on Billboards throughout Los Angeles. Fans have interpreted this as confirmation of the rapper and Baby's friendship, as well as their dislike of alleged "rat" Gunna.