Kanye West Doesn’t Drop “WW3” And Nobody Is Surprised

BY Caroline Fisher 4.1K Views
Kanye West Doesn't Drop WW3 Hip Hop News
February 8, 2015; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Paul McCartney Kanye West and Rihanna perform "FouFiveSeconds" (cq) at the 57th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kanye West's new album was supposed to drop yesterday, but this is far from the first time he's failed to deliver on a promise.

Earlier this week, Kanye West took to X to announce his new album, WW3. He shared an expectedly bizarre tracklist featuring songs with names like "Free Diddy," "Virgil Let Me Down," "Hitler Ye And Jesus," and more. DJ Akademiks later reported that the album would be dropping on April 3. Of course, that day has come and gone with no new album in sight.

This doesn't exactly come as a surprise, as this is far from the first time Ye has failed to deliver on a promise. With that being said, there are still at least some disappointed fans venting their frustrations on social media. At the time of writing, it still remains unclear exactly when they can expect to hear the album. They did get a taste of what's to come shortly after it was announced, however, as he previewed one of the tracks on DJ Akademiks' stream.

Kanye West New Album

The song in question is named after Bianca Censori, who Ye married in December of 2022. In it, he reveals that she left him following one of his unhinged tweet sprees and begs for her back. He also admits that she had a panic attack over his social media antics, and that he tracked her through the Maybach app when she drove off. "Bianca, I just want you to come back / Come back to me / I know what I did to make you mad," he sings. "My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / [...] She's having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted."

Ye also dropped the cover art for the album yesterday, which features two people wearing KKK-inspired costumes. Again, this wasn't a huge shock based on his tweets in recent weeks. He even wore a black KKK robe and hood during his heavily-teased interview with DJ Akademiks that dropped last weekend.

Social Media Users React To Kanye West Not Dropping WW3

