Kanye West Is Supposedly Dropping A New "WW3" Album Today

The tracklist features a total of 11 songs, most of which have absurd names such as "Cosby," "Virgil Let Me Down," and more. Fans in the comments of Akademiks' post don't appear too excited about Kanye West's announcement. "Ye really went from a legendary figure to dropping songs with Dave blunts," one user wrote. Another added: "This is by far the most DIABOLICAL tracklist I’ve ever laid my eyes on."

As of 9:00 AM, EST, Kanye West has not released the WW3 album, but he's built quite a reputation for being unreliable about release dates over the years. The announcement comes as West has been incessantly making headlines for his controversial antics online. He recently went on one rant about the late Virgil Abloh, who it seems he'll be dissing again on the new album. After having complained about him during an interview with DJ Akademiks, last weekend, West elaborated in a post on X on Wednesday. He wrote: "Imagine a n***a steal your dream and is given your crown because he ain’t wear a red hat and then the culture you built mad at you speaking up on it. My own friends that knew how bad it hurt me came tryna check me for speaking up. I hate when n*s try to tell me what the f*ck I can say."