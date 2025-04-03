Kanye West Is Supposedly Dropping A New "WW3" Album Today

BY Cole Blake 3.3K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kenzo : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 23: Ye attends the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Kanye West shared a tracklist full of characteristically absurd song titles on social media on Thursday morning.

Kanye West shared a track list for a new album titled, WW3, on X (formerly Twitter) on early Thursday morning. While he didn't confirm a release date in the post, DJ Akademiks reports that it will be dropping by surprise earlier than fans may expect. "New Ye album dropping tomorrow. WW3," he wrote on X with fire emojis.

The tracklist features a total of 11 songs, most of which have absurd names such as "Cosby," "Virgil Let Me Down," and more. Fans in the comments of Akademiks' post don't appear too excited about Kanye West's announcement. "Ye really went from a legendary figure to dropping songs with Dave blunts," one user wrote. Another added: "This is by far the most DIABOLICAL tracklist I’ve ever laid my eyes on."

Read More: Kanye West Breaks Silence On Twitter With Disturbing NSFW "WW3" Video

Kanye West New Album Release Date

As of 9:00 AM, EST, Kanye West has not released the WW3 album, but he's built quite a reputation for being unreliable about release dates over the years. The announcement comes as West has been incessantly making headlines for his controversial antics online. He recently went on one rant about the late Virgil Abloh, who it seems he'll be dissing again on the new album. After having complained about him during an interview with DJ Akademiks, last weekend, West elaborated in a post on X on Wednesday. He wrote: "Imagine a n***a steal your dream and is given your crown because he ain’t wear a red hat and then the culture you built mad at you speaking up on it. My own friends that knew how bad it hurt me came tryna check me for speaking up. I hate when n*s try to tell me what the f*ck I can say."

The WW3 news also arrives shortly after Kanye West dropped his highly-anticipated album, Bully, last month. He dropped that project by surprise alongside a a short film directed by Hype Williams.

Read More: Kanye West Claps Back After Fan Calls Him A “White Edgelord”

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.0K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 1329
Celebrities Attend The 69th NBA All-Star Game - Inside Music Kanye West Snaps On J. Cole For Making Music For Virgins 2.6K
President Trump Hosts Kanye West And Former Football Player Jim Brown At The White House Music Kanye West Breaks Silence On Twitter With Disturbing NSFW "WW3" Video 8.2K