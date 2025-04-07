Kanye West Claps Back At Fans For Defending Virgil Abloh

Louis Vuitton: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2019
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 21: Kanye West and Virgil Abloh after the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 21, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Kanye West has been targeting Virgil Abloh as his wild and controversial antics on social media continue to make headlines.

Kanye West clapped back at a fan on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday after they accused him of being jealous of the late Virgil Abloh's success. When the user brought up Louis Vuitton selecting him as their creative director, West wrote back: "See this is the funny thing. People think money fixes everything. Money don't fix betrayal. It causes more of it." Abloh has been one of several celebrity targets West has been condemning on social media in recent weeks.

Kanye West previously defended his criticism of Abloh while speaking with DJ Akademiks for a controversial interview, last month. In doing so, he described himself as "evil." Afterward, he elaborated on X, writing: "Imagine a n***a steal your dream and is given your crown because he ain’t wear a red hat and then the culture you built mad at you speaking up on it. My own friends that knew how bad it hurt me came tryna check me for speaking up. I hate when n*s try to tell me what the f*ck I can say." Abloh died in 2021, at the age of 41, after a battle with a rare form of cancer.

Read More: Kanye West Shockingly Disses Virgil Abloh During Fascistic Twitter Tirade

Kanye West's Twitter Antics

Virgil Abloh is far from the only person Kanye West has been targeting online. He also recently went on a rant about J Cole ahead of the rapper's Dreamville Festival. "I hate J Cole music so much," West wrote in one post. "It’s like between Kendrick and J Cole I bet you industry plants asked J Cole to diss Drake then we would have been accosted with a J Cole Super Bowl commercial with no SZA song to save it." In a follow-up, he added: "No one listens to J Cole after loosing their virginity."

In other news, the drama all comes as Kanye West is gearing up for the release of his new album, WW3. He already shared a tracklist for the project, which features several collaborations with Dave Blunts, as well as cover art which depicts two people wearing red and white Ku Klux Klan-inspired outfits.

Read More: Kanye West Reveals Why He Dissed The Late Virgil Abloh In Unhinged DJ Akademiks Interview

