Drake Seems To Clown Rory Online And Prompts Hilarious Response

Drake is known for being quite the troll on social media sometimes, even against folks like Rory Farrell who don't really have much of a problem with him. Nevertheless, the New Rory & Mal podcast cohost might have received a jab from him on his Instagram Story recently, although it might be more out of love than hate.

As caught by talktomelikeimpablo on Twitter, the 6ix God posted a picture from a Rory photoshoot yesterday (Friday, January 9) where he's holding a basketball. There's not much context here, but it seems like Farrell took it in stride. @TheEngineer4K on Twitter caught how he posted even more pictures from this photoshoot on his IG Story, so it seems like it's all fun and games.

Rory and Mal's previous Drake takes have been very positive from the latter and understanding from the former. So there isn't the context of criticism that, say, folks like Joe Budden have when he and Drizzy pop up together.

Do Drake & Rory Have Beef?

In case you still have questions, these two don't have any beef publicly and haven't been at odds pretty much ever. That being said, Rory has beef with one of Drake's friends. DJ Akademiks went off on Farrell last year amid the latter's controversy over resurfaced tweets that many saw as offensive to Black people.

Akademiks accused Rory of dropping off a message to him at his home while Ak's mother was there. Also, he posted photos of the podcaster and his child in public, doubling down on their nasty feud.

Farrell didn't really respond to this publicly. Nevertheless, even if he does have issues with Akademiks, this hasn't led to any animosity with Drake. So this Instagram Story post is most likely just an innocent troll. Other targets of the OVO mogul on the Internet are not su lucky.