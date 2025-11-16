DJ Akademiks Wishes Death On Rory While Crashing Out On Him & Mal

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 03: Rory Farrell and Jamil “Mal” Clay of Rory and Mal attend Made In America Festival on September 03, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage/Getty Images)
Amid Rory's alleged racist old tweets controversy, DJ Akademiks posted pictures of him in public with his child.

Rory Farrell and DJ Akademiks apparently have no problem taking their online beef to real life. After Rory's alleged racist old tweets scandal caused a lot of backlash, Akademiks doubled down on his beef with him and Mal.

Although the streamer had negative things to say about both, most of his energy was directed at Farrell. More specifically, DJ Akademiks' pictures of Rory and his child also caused a lot of backlash. For those unaware, he posted pictures of the two in public after accusing the podcaster of visiting his house amid their beef while his mother was there.

During a livestream caught by joebuddenclips/fanpage on Twitter, Ak defended his move by arguing that Rory made things personal and real-life first. As such, he justified "playing in the dirt" and had more insults for Farrell, his son, and his peers. In fact, the media personality exposed even more ways in which he wanted to follow the former Joe Budden Podcast cohost. These include getting an electrician to set up a hidden camera in his house and setting someone up in his kid's class.

"A n***a shows up to my crib, I think he only deserves death. That's it," he remarked. DJ Akademiks refused to apologize for his moves and said he doesn't care what Rory allegedly said about Black women years ago.

Read More: DJ Vlad Gets Revenge On Rory By Calling Him A "Racist"

Rory Tweets

Elsewhere, Akademiks also blasted Mal's "irrelevance" other than his Drake bond. He also blasted the response to the Farrell tweet controversy, saying that anyone who expected any more of him was delusional.

On that note, Rory apologized for his Twitter Spaces response to the drama, which many called dismissive and tone-deaf. Joe Budden himself criticized Rory's response on his podcast.

As for DJ Akademiks' beef with Rory, it looks like it reached nuclear levels. Hopefully it doesn't actually escalate with any violence or other conflicts, but it seems like that's the energy Ak wants to give off.

With that in mind, hopefully this settles down even if they never squash this feud outright, which seems impossible at this point. After all, the disrespect reached boiling levels of animosity and threat.

Read More: Joe Budden Responds To Folks Blaming Him For Rory Amid Old Tweets Drama

