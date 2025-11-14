DJ Akademiks Posts Photos Of Rory & His Child In Public And Gets Called A Creep

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 666 Views
DJ Akademiks Photos Rory Child Public Hip Hop News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 16: Rory Farrell attends Lil Wayne In Concert at The Apollo Theater on April 16, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
DJ Akademiks claimed he kept his eye on Rory after he allegedly paid a shady visit to Akademiks' home a couple of years ago.

For those unaware, DJ Akademiks and Rory Farrell have been brewing a beef in the hip-hop podcast world for years now, which many fans didn't expect to resurface. However, following the racism scandal causing backlash for Rory right now, it seems like Akademiks wanted to make his week worse.

On Twitter, he went on a scathing rant against Mal's cohost that began with a simple Twitter message. "I ain’t forget u punk . Lemme spin the block 1 mo time," the streamer wrote. The post featured a screenshot of Yungeen Ace's "Who I Smoke" diss track's music video. Then, DJ Akademiks brought up old accusations against Rory of him allegedly visiting Ak's house a few years ago and leaving a note in his mailbox amid their beef.

In his post, DJ Akademiks included pictures of the former Joe Budden Podcast cohost out in public with his child. He insinuated that he's been following or at least keeping tabs on him since this alleged incident, which is presumably where the pictures come from.

"4 years ago @thisisrory u came to my house tryna be cute like u were some mob boss," Akademiks wrote. "I been on ur head ever since. For my protection of course. Thought u got a $10 mil podcast deal.. idk why u still in the hood … there’s mad black women out there … don’t u hate em?"

Rory Joe Budden Podcast
Screenshot 2025-11-14 at 3.46.26 PM
Screenshot via Twitter @Akademiks

Shortly after, Ak responded to a fan criticizing him for posting these pictures. "D**krider … him coming to my house was asking to get a spliffed then. F**k his whole family tree," he scathingly responded. Akademiks ended his rant (at press time) with this message: "Have patience. It might take 10 years .. you’ll catch them f**k n***as."

DJ Akademiks and Rory's beef stems from critical comments Ak made about Rory and Mal during their JBP tenure. They continued to trade blows in the aftermath, and this represents the biggest escalation yet.

More Tweets

Hopefully this is the extent of disrespectful and threatening behavior as it relates to this feud. After all, once personal information and loved ones get involved, the beef needs to shut down quickly.

