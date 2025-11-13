Over the summer, Megan Thee Stallion sparked rumors that she was romantically involved with Klay Thompson with a sneaky Instagram post, and it didn't take long for them to prove fans right. They made their red carpet debut at the femcee's Pete & Thomas Foundation gala in New York City, and have been as happy as can be ever since.

Not everyone is in support of their relationship, however. DJ Akademiks, for example, recently took to X with a shady remark about Meg. "Shordy powerful… nerfed Tory.. Klay Thompson. Maneee watchout!," he wrote. Of course, Ak is referring to the fact that Tory Lanez shot Megan in the foot back in 2020. He received a 10-year prison sentence for it despite maintaining his innocence, and continues to fight for his freedom.

That hasn't exactly been working out for him, as earlier this week, the California Court of Appeal affirmed both his convictions and sentence.

Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson

This is far from the first time DJ Akademiks has criticized Meg. In October, he slammed her legal team for trying to make him pay for his deposition amid her legal battle with Milagro Gramz. She's currently suing the gossip blogger for allegedly spreading misinformation about her shooting.

"Megan Thee Stallion and her team are so disgusting and desperate," he said during a livestream. "Roc Nation wanted me to pay for not answering a question. They're like, 'He's wasting the court's time.' The court ain't even, like, address that. Y'all have a case, he's not in the case. He gave y'all seven hours of deposition. You really think you have a case to say that he should pay y'all? So they wanted me to pay for the deposition."

Regardless, Megan and Thompson seem to be living their best lives. A couple weeks ago, the "Hiss" performer came through to support him during a Dallas Mavericks game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, even though the Mavericks lost.