DJ Akademiks Issues Cryptic Warning To Klay Thompson About Megan Thee Stallion

BY Caroline Fisher
DJ Akademiks Warning Klay Thompson Hip Hop News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 16: Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion attend Megan Thee Stallion's Pete &amp; Thomas Foundation Gala at Gotham Hall on July 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson have been dating for months now, but according to DJ Akademiks, the athlete should watch his back.

Over the summer, Megan Thee Stallion sparked rumors that she was romantically involved with Klay Thompson with a sneaky Instagram post, and it didn't take long for them to prove fans right. They made their red carpet debut at the femcee's Pete & Thomas Foundation gala in New York City, and have been as happy as can be ever since.

Not everyone is in support of their relationship, however. DJ Akademiks, for example, recently took to X with a shady remark about Meg. "Shordy powerful… nerfed Tory.. Klay Thompson. Maneee watchout!," he wrote. Of course, Ak is referring to the fact that Tory Lanez shot Megan in the foot back in 2020. He received a 10-year prison sentence for it despite maintaining his innocence, and continues to fight for his freedom.

That hasn't exactly been working out for him, as earlier this week, the California Court of Appeal affirmed both his convictions and sentence.

Read More: Tory Lanez’s Appeal Rejected In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson

This is far from the first time DJ Akademiks has criticized Meg. In October, he slammed her legal team for trying to make him pay for his deposition amid her legal battle with Milagro Gramz. She's currently suing the gossip blogger for allegedly spreading misinformation about her shooting.

"Megan Thee Stallion and her team are so disgusting and desperate," he said during a livestream. "Roc Nation wanted me to pay for not answering a question. They're like, 'He's wasting the court's time.' The court ain't even, like, address that. Y'all have a case, he's not in the case. He gave y'all seven hours of deposition. You really think you have a case to say that he should pay y'all? So they wanted me to pay for the deposition."

Regardless, Megan and Thompson seem to be living their best lives. A couple weeks ago, the "Hiss" performer came through to support him during a Dallas Mavericks game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, even though the Mavericks lost.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Dream To Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show

Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
