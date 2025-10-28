Klay Thompson Has A Stinker Of A Game While Megan Thee Stallion Sits Courtside

NBA: Toronto Raptors at Dallas Mavericks
Oct 26, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) warms up before the game against the Toronto Raptors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Megan Thee Stallion was supporting Klay Thompson in Dallas on Monday, although the game did not go to their liking.

Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion are one of the most famous couples in entertainment right now. On one side, you have one of the biggest rappers in the game. On the other, you have a future Hall of Famer who won four NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors.

The two have been going strong for months at this point, and there is no denying that Meg is happy with her new man. Thompson has been coming out of his shell as of late, and it is clear that the two are complementary to one another.

On Monday, the Dallas Mavericks were playing the Oklahoma City Thunder at home, and Meg was in attendance so that she could cheer on Thompson. Unfortunately, the game did not go as either intended. The Mavericks ended up losing, and Thompson was only able to manage eight points.

Klay Thompson Megan Thee Stallion Relationship

To be completely fair to Klay, the Mavericks are without Kyrie Irving right now, and they don't really have the guard strength to be good. They have started the season 1-3, and with Thompson getting up there in age, it should be expected for him to struggle.

When Kyrie does come back, Thompson has a huge opportunity in front of him. He is known for standing at the three-point line and getting his shots up. With someone to feed him those passes, he will be much better off.

As for his relationship with Megan Thee Stallion, it remains clear that things are going exceptionally well between the two of them. We imagine that in the future, we will be seeing a lot of Meg at the Mavericks' games.

Although if they keep losing with her in attendance, she may have no choice but to stay home as a means of not providing bad luck. Regardless, we wish the couple the best of luck going forward. We know the fans are doing the same.

