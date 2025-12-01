Klay Thompson Names His Boat After Megan Thee Stallion

Klay Thompson has named his boat the “S.S. Stallion," after his girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion. He revealed the move in a post on Instagram captioned “West coastin’.” He shared a picture of her on the vessel amid a series of other photographs. He also showed fans pictures of them walking together, himself on the court as a member of the Dallas Mavericks, and more.

In the comments section, fans have been showing tons of excitement over their relationship. "He loves our girl OUT LOUD," one user wrote. Another added: "Did this man name a boat after her???? This is the cutest sh*t I’ve ever seen." One more referenced Megan's latest single, "Lover Girl," writing: "Klay said My Meg my Meg my Meg my baby my BABBBYYYY."

Klay Thompson & Megan Thee Stallion's Thanksgiving

The Instagram post comes after Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion spent Thanksgiving together, last week. Klay's father, Mychal, first confirmed that Megan would be handling the Thanksgiving cooking while speaking with ESPN LA. “All Black women are good cooks," he said during the interview, as caught by People.

After the holiday, Megan shared a video recapping the night on Instagram. “What’s up, y’all? It’s ya girl Megan Thee Stallion, aka Thee Hot Girl Coach, and b*tch I am whispering ‘cause Klay is still in his food coma from last night,” she said. Sharing clips of herself preparing the meal, she explained that she was nervous because she wanted to show Klay's family that she really loves him. She finished: “Mr. Thompson definitely said 10 out of 10, I could easily have owned my own restaurant, but I ain’t wanna record him saying it ‘cause I was tryna be respectful."

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson first confirmed their relationship on Instagram over the summer. They made their red carpet debut at the Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City on July 16.