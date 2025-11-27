Megan Thee Stallion Is Cooking Thanksgiving Dinner For Klay Thompson's Family

According to Klay Thompson's father Mychal, his family will be spending some quality time with Megan Thee Stallion over the holiday weekend.

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson have been an item for several months now, and it looks like the femcee plans to spend Thanksgiving with the athlete's family. Recently, on ESPN LA’s “Mason & Ireland Show," Thompson's father Mychal was asked about his plans for the holiday weekend. More specifically, he was asked which of his loved ones is in charge of preparing Thanksgiving dinner. According to him, it's Meg.

This doesn't exactly come as a huge surprise, as the "Hiss" performer is known to be a great cook. “All Black women are good cooks," Mychal added, as captured by The Neighborhood Talk. “Have you ever gone to a Black person’s house and not had good food?”

Thompson raved about Meg's cooking skills back in August when she made him his favorite meal, which is spaghetti and catfish. "It is the best thing I've ever tasted, my favorite meal," he declared at the time. According to her, that's one of his most-requested dishes.

Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson

Meg's cooking skills are far from the only thing Thompson loves about her, however. The couple made their red carpet debut at her Pete & Thomas Foundation gala in New York City in July. Thompson had nothing but nice things to say about his boo, who he's clearly incredibly proud of.

“It feels incredible because Megan is such a special person and she inspires so many around the world," he said. "This is just another incredible feat of hers to be able to give back, create a foundation, and raise a ton of money for those in need. And I’m honored to be here by her side ... She just continues to inspire so many people around the world."

Thompson went on to note how proud Meg's late parents would be of her if they were still around. As for what she's had to say about him, she called him the kindest person she's ever dated, also confirming that he makes her "genuinely happy."

