Megan Thee Stallion Defamation Trial Verdict Pending As Jury Breaks For Thanksgiving

Megan Thee Stallion performs on the main stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., Saturday, April 16, 2022. Andy Abeyta / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Megan Thee Stallion is reportedly set to get a verdict in her defamation battle against Milagro Gramz next week.

In October of last year, Megan Thee Stallion hit Milagro Gramz with a defamation lawsuit, accusing her of "churning out falsehoods" about her shooting and being in cahoots with Tory Lanez. Their trial officially began earlier this month, and according to legal affairs journalist Meghann Cuniff, the femcee is set to get a verdict next week.

Per Cuniff, the jury began deliberations yesterday (November 26) at roughly 10:30 a.m. and deliberated for around 5 1/2 hours before going home for Thanksgiving weekend. They'll return on Monday morning to pick up where they left off.

News of the jury's recess comes just a few days after Meg took the stand to detail the trauma she faced as a result of Gramz's alleged social media activity. After the gossip blogger allegedly shared a deepfake porn video, for example, she admitted she had suicidal thoughts.

Megan Thee Stallion Trial

"There was a time that I genuinely didn't care if I lived or died," she explained. "I felt like no way I mattered. No way I should even be living. I don't want to be here. I'm tired of waking up. I just wanted to die. I was so tired of being alive. [...] I'm not going to kill myself because I'm not going to give them what they're looking for."

Ultimately, the "Hiss" performer decided to go to therapy in an attempt to overcome these feelings. Sadly, that didn't come without a cost. Her former manager Travis Farris also testified during the trial, revealing that this therapy allegedly cost a whopping $240K.

As for Gramz, she says she's struggling to make ends meet amid the legal battle. “I have an account right now that’s negative $10,000 where I had to worry about how to feed my kids, because I’m trying to pay all of this stuff,” she told the court this week. According to her, she also lost a Stationhead contract thanks to the lawsuit, which was bringing in $6,300 per month.

