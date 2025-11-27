In October of last year, Megan Thee Stallion hit Milagro Gramz with a defamation lawsuit, accusing her of "churning out falsehoods" about her shooting and being in cahoots with Tory Lanez. Their trial officially began earlier this month, and according to legal affairs journalist Meghann Cuniff, the femcee is set to get a verdict next week.

Per Cuniff, the jury began deliberations yesterday (November 26) at roughly 10:30 a.m. and deliberated for around 5 1/2 hours before going home for Thanksgiving weekend. They'll return on Monday morning to pick up where they left off.

News of the jury's recess comes just a few days after Meg took the stand to detail the trauma she faced as a result of Gramz's alleged social media activity. After the gossip blogger allegedly shared a deepfake porn video, for example, she admitted she had suicidal thoughts.

Megan Thee Stallion Trial

"There was a time that I genuinely didn't care if I lived or died," she explained. "I felt like no way I mattered. No way I should even be living. I don't want to be here. I'm tired of waking up. I just wanted to die. I was so tired of being alive. [...] I'm not going to kill myself because I'm not going to give them what they're looking for."

Ultimately, the "Hiss" performer decided to go to therapy in an attempt to overcome these feelings. Sadly, that didn't come without a cost. Her former manager Travis Farris also testified during the trial, revealing that this therapy allegedly cost a whopping $240K.