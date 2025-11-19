It's no secret that Megan Thee Stallion has been through a lot in her life. According to her former manager Travis Farris, AKA T-Farris, that hasn't come without a cost. Today (November 19), he took the stand in her defamation trial against Milagro Gramz. During his testimony, he reflected on the impact of some of the gossip blogger's posts. Allegedly, one of them included a deepfake porn video, which left Meg in serious need of support.

He recalled the femcee getting emotional when she approached him about the video, per TMZ, and ultimately deciding that she needed therapy to help her move forward. She ended up taking on a four-week therapy session that cost a whopping $240K.

Megan Thee Stallion has also been diagnosed with PTSD related to her 2020 shooting and the deaths of her mother and grandmother. The doctor who diagnosed her, Dr. Lenore Walker, is reportedly scheduled to testify in the trial at some point today.

Megan Thee Stallion Lawsuit

Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Hot Girl Summer Tour stop at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Thursday, May 30, 2024. Chris Day / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Megan Thee Stallion filed her lawsuit against Gramz in 2024. In it, she accuses her of "churning out falsehoods" about the Tory Lanez case online. Lanez is currently serving a 10-year sentence for the shooting.

“Enough is enough,” the lawsuit reads. “Ms. Pete—a victim of violent crime and champion of women’s rights to her millions of fans worldwide—will no longer stand for defendant’s campaign of harassment."

In September, Lanez requested a protective order in an attempt to avoid a third deposition in the case. Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Lisette Reid did not rule in his favor, however, meaning he will sit through a third deposition after all.