Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Heartbreaking Reason For Rejecting "Call of Duty" Deal That Went To Nicki Minaj

It goes without saying that Megan Thee Stallion's 2020 shooting has affected her life in more ways than one. Yesterday (November 19), for example, Daniel Kinney took the stand in her defamation trial against Milagro Gramz. Kinney is the the Senior VP of Branding & Strategic Partnerships at Roc Nation. During his testimony, he described some of the femcee's brand opportunities that never materialized, per legal affairs reporter Meghann Cuniff.

He said that one of these opportunities was with "Call Of Duty," which she turned down after learning that she'd be turned into a shootable character. “That triggered her and she full stop said ‘I’m not doing this,’” Kinney recalled. Ultimately, the role went to Meg's foe Nicki Minaj.

Kinney wasn't the only person who took the stand yesterday, either. The femcee's former manager Travis Farris, AKA T-Farris, also testified. He discused the impact of some of Gramz's social media posts, including one that allegedly featured a deepfake porn video.

Megan Thee Stallion Lawsuit

Farris said that the video left Meg in extreme distress, and recalled her getting emotional when she approached him about it. She ended up decided that she needed therapy to help her overcome the trauma related to the ordeal, which cost a staggering $240K.

Meg has been diagnosed with PTSD related to getting shot in the foot by Tory Lanez, along the deaths of her mother and grandmother. Dr. Lenore Walker, the psychologist who diagnosed her, also took the stand yesterday.

Megan Thee Stallion filed her lawsuit against Gramz last year. In it, she accuses the gossip blogger of "churning out falsehoods" about the Tory Lanez case. Lanez is currently serving a 10-year sentence for the shooting, and has continued to fight for his freedom by unsuccessfully appealing his conviction multiple times.