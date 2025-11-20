Megan Thee Stallion's defamation trial against Milagro Gramz is officially underway. Already, some noteworthy details about the gossip blogger have been brought to light. On Tuesday (November 28), for example, the femcee's legal team alleged that Gramz accepted a total of $3K from Tory Lanez's father Sonstar Peterson between October 2020 and March 2022.
Per legal affairs reporter Meghann Cuniff, Gramz admitted to receiving the money. According to her, however, the payments were made for personal reasons such as kids' birthdays or promotional work.
During the trial, the jury was also presented with alleged communications between Gramz and Lanez. This included a text allegedly sent by Lanez to Gramz in September of 2020. It allegedly said that an “exclusive story would change her life.” It also included a visit to Lanez and Peterson that Gramz allegedly made in February of 2022, along with her promotion of the Canadian performer's “Cap” music video.
Megan Thee Stallion Lawsuit
This isn't the only significant moment of the trial so far, either. Yesterday, Meg's former manager Travis Farris AKA T-Farris also took the stand. He reflected on the impact of some of Gramz's posts, including one allegedly featuring a deepfake porn video.
Farris said the "Hiss" performer was emotional when she brought the video to his attention. She ultimately decided that she needed therapy to move forward. This therapy cost $240K.
This week, Senior VP of Branding & Strategic Partnerships at Roc Nation Daniel Kinney also testified about some of Meg's brand opportunities that didn't pan out. He said this included a deal with "Call Of Duty," which she turned down upon learning that she'd be turned into a shootable character. The deal ended up going to her longtime foe, Nicki Minaj, instead.