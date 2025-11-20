Megan Thee Stallion is currently suing gossip blogger Milagro Gramz for allegedly spreading falsehoods about her shooting.

This week, Senior VP of Branding & Strategic Partnerships at Roc Nation Daniel Kinney also testified about some of Meg's brand opportunities that didn't pan out. He said this included a deal with "Call Of Duty," which she turned down upon learning that she'd be turned into a shootable character. The deal ended up going to her longtime foe, Nicki Minaj , instead.

During the trial, the jury was also presented with alleged communications between Gramz and Lanez. This included a text allegedly sent by Lanez to Gramz in September of 2020. It allegedly said that an “exclusive story would change her life.” It also included a visit to Lanez and Peterson that Gramz allegedly made in February of 2022, along with her promotion of the Canadian performer's “Cap” music video.

