Hip-Hop in 2025 was highlighted by discourse about whether or not the genre is really dying. Rap singles struggled to chart this year, and there were all sorts of hot takes about the lack of a song of the summer. Despite all of this, there were some phenomenal songs this past year. We got viral hits from exciting newcomers, songs that got turned into memes, and sentimental ballads from established legends. While the numbers may not be there, the quality still is, and that is all that matters.

Today, HotNewHipHop is ranking the 30 best rap songs of 2025. It's a tall task, but one that we have never shied away from.

67. Skrilla - Doot Doot (6 7)

Skrilla invented the biggest meme of the year, and for that reason alone, he belongs on our list, even if he is just an honorable mention.

30. Travis Scott - Dumbo

Jackboys 2 was not a very good album. It was Travis Scott at his absolute worst, and his labelmates were no better. However, there were just a couple of gems on the project, and "Dumbo" was one of them. Hopefully, La Flame returns to form in 2026 and beyond.

29. Raekwon ft. Nas - The Omerta

Raekwon is a legend. Nas is a legend. Put these two together and you are going to get something legendary. "The Omerta" showcases Raekwon and Nas at their absolute best. The latter wanted to show out for hip-hop's legends this year, and we're so glad that he did.

28. Larry June, 2 Chainz, & The Alchemist - Bad Choices

Larry June, 2 Chainz, and The Alchemist's Life Is Beautiful was one of the better collab albums this year. "Bad Choices" was easily one of the most memorable songs from the project, and it absolutely deserves some shine on this list. 2 Chainz sounds great, and his chemistry with Larry June is second to none. Not to mention, you get The Alchemist. What more can you want?

27. Hit-Boy, Spank Nitti James, BabyTron, & AZ Chike - Start Dissin'

Hit-Boy and Spank Nitti James have been doing some phenomenal work together this year. They have collaborated with some heavy-hitters, and it has led to some very dope posse cuts. On "Start Dissin,'" we get just that and then some. BabyTron and AZ Chike join the party and add a ton of personality into the mix. It's a west coast banger that deserves your attention.

26. IShowSpeed - Headshot/Gas In The Tank

Yes, IShowSpeed makes music and yes, it's actually pretty good. The "Headshot" portion of this track is easily the most memorable, although the entire song certainly has its merits. While the term "fun" is overused in music criticism, this song is just that. Fun.

25. Clipse ft. Kendrick Lamar - Chains & Whips

How can you have any 2025 songs list without Clipse and Kendrick Lamar on it. "Chains & Whips" is a lyrical showcase that had fans in awe this year. When it came to new music, we did not hear much from Kendrick this year. However, he certainly made an impact with his "Chains & Whips" verse. Meanwhile, Pusha T and Malice were firing on all cylinders here. It also helps that this song was on one of the best albums of the year.

24. Boldy James ft. El-P - It Factor

Boldy James dropped A LOT of music in 2025. Sometimes, it was hard to keep up with every single album and every single. However, if there is one song that deserves some praise, it would be "It Factor" with El-P. This is just a dope collaboration where both artists showcase their love for the game, and the craft involved in their art.

23. Chance The Rapper - Space & Time

Chance the Rapper's comeback album Star Line proved to be a huge success. While it took a while to come out, the risks paid off. There are plenty of songs we can highlight here. But "Space & Time" feels like the right choice. A beautiful song that highlights an equally beautiful album.

22. Offset ft. JID - Bodies

Offset and JID channeled the nu-metal stylings of Drowning Pool on their track "Bodies." This song quickly became one of the best genre crossovers of the entire year. While some are still a bit skeptical about this merging of styles, the masses seem to enjoy it quite a bit. Offset does the metal aesthetic quite well, and nu-metal has always been a genre heavily based in hip-hop aesthetic. Quite frankly, a song like this was only a matter of time.

21. Danny Brown - Starburst

Danny Brown came back this year in a big way with a record that has a lot of fans talking. The production is all over the place, and the features are out of this world. As for the song "Starburst," what more can be said? This is Danny Brown at his best. It has everything you want from the artist. Wild flows, wilder production, and a ton of charisma.

20. Ken Carson - Blakk Rokkstar

The Opium movement has been a large success. Between Playboi Carti, Destroy Lonely, and Ken Carson, there has been a lot of great music coming from the label. As it pertains to Carson, his track "Blakk Rokkstar" was easily one of the more memorable moments of the year. This is a song to get hype to in the moshpit. If you love the Opium sound, this song is a great distillation of the moment.

19. Metro Boomin ft. Quavo, Breskii, YK Niece, & DJ Spinz - Take Me Thru Dere

Metro Boomin's latest mixtape paid homage to the South and the artists who made him the producer he is today. On "Take Me Thru Dere," we get a sensational posse cut that will immediately leave an impression. There is lots to love here, especially when you consider how catchy the track is. How can you not have a smile on your face listening to this?

18. Cardi B - Check Please

Cardi B finally gave us her sophomore album Am I The Drama? and it has turned out to be a major commercial success. One of the best songs on the project is "Check Please." There are plenty of bangers on the album, but "Check Please" serves as a reminder of who Cardi is when she's at her most confident.

17. Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist ft. Anderson .Paak - Ensalada

Freddie Gibbs, The Alchemist, and Anderson .Paak. What more needs to be said.

16. JID ft. Vince Staples - VCRs

JID took some heat for his latest album, as some felt like it didn't live up to the hype. Despite this, the album still has plenty of highlights, including "VCRs" with Vince Staples. This album contains high-level rapping, which is what you would want from two of rap's heavyweights. Add in some dope production, and you have yourself a recipe for success.

15. Young Thug - Miss My Dogs

Young Thug's latest album had a whole lot of misses on it. In the eyes of many, it was the most disappointing projects of the entire year. However, there were some gems on it. One of which was "Miss My Dogs." It was an emotional track that dives into the perils of what Thugger has had to deal with these past few years. It's a memorable track and one that deserves your attention.

14. Gelo - Tweaker

Gelo's "Tweaker" was the first truly viral hit of the year. To some, this song is a joke. To that, we say, "I might swerve, bend that corner woahhhhh oh."

13. Big L & Nas - U Ain't Gotta Chance

Once again, Nas delivered yet another legendary feature with his verse on the posthumous Big L track "U Ain't Gotta Chance." This was one of the best songs of the year, and it reminds us of why Big L and Nas are such massive legends. If you love hip-hop, then this is a song you can't help but appreciate.

12. Gunna - Him All Along

Say what you will about Gunna's albums, he sure knows how to drop a catchy single. If any song defines the new Gunna sound, it would have to be "Him All Along." A wavy, melodic, and aura-filled track that has become the soundtrack to countless Instagram edits. You only need one listen to realize this song is undeniable.

11. Latto - Somebody

"Somebody" is a reminder that Latto is a hitmaker at heart. In a year where we didn't get a lot of "hits," Latto's "Somebody" is the kind of track that is made for the big audience. It's made to be listened to in a stadium, and it's made to be turned up to at a concert. Hopefully, Latto is more active in 2026.

10. Lil Tecca - Dark Thoughts

Quite frankly, the whole 80s revival is played out. However, Lil Tecca was able to get one last shot in at the buzzer with "Dark Thoughts." This is just the perfect mix of 80s pop, with some vintage hip-hop thrown into the mix. Tecca has always been a master when it comes to melody, and this song has all of that. It's incredibly catchy, and it's the type of song that is immediately going to stick in your head.

9. NBA YoungBoy - Shot Callin

NBA YoungBoy has had a sensational year. After coming home from prison, YoungBoy has found himself in the studio, delivering some of the best and most inspired music of his career. Not to mention, he went on a massive solo tour that has impressed many. Of all the songs YoungBoy has released, "Shot Callin'" stands out as one of the best. It gets people hype at his shows, and it's also a viral sensation. It acts as a mission statement for YoungBoy's incredible 2025.

8. Jim Legxacy - Father

No overseas artist has done it quite like Jim Legxacy this year. His album Black British Music has proven to be a major success. Meanwhile, he has delivered some emotional tracks that bring out the nostalgia. "Father" remains Legxacy's most impactful song of the year. One that anyone can relate to. If this song doesn't sell you on Legxacy, then nothing will.

7. Mac Miller - Funny Papers

Posthumous music can be very hit or miss. However, as it pertains to Mac Miller, it is clear that his estate cares deeply about the art he made before he passed. A great example of this is the song "Funny Papers." A truly gorgeous track that will have you missing the artist more than ever. An incredible talent gone too soon.

6. Playboi Carti - FOMDJ

Depending on who you ask, Playboi Carti's MUSIC was a disappointment. Although we don't agree with that stance, it's hard not to feel like the album was missing some huge hits. "FOMDJ" was one of the songs added to the deluxe album, and in our view, it should have gotten a lot more shine. It's Carti had his catchiest. The beat is absolutely nuts, and the energy is something that Carti fans always yearn for. If we had gotten more "FOMDJs," MUSIC would have easily been album of the year.

5. J. Cole - cLOUDs

J. Cole delivered a sensational track with "cLOUDs." Having said that, where is The Fall Off???

4. Drake - Nokia

Say what you will about $$$4U in its totality. "Nokia" is easily one of the best rap tracks of the year, and it's not particularly close. The song is catchy as hell, and it's impossible not to sing a long to it. Sure, it may have some corny passages here and there, but this is par for the course when it comes to Drake these days. In a year where hip-hop struggled to chart on Billboard, "Nokia" was there to save the day. If Drake can recapture this energy on ICEMAN, then perhaps all is not lost, after all.

3. Tyler, the Creator - Stop Playing With Me

Tyler, the Creator surprised everyone with his new album Don't Tap The Glass. The project came out of nowhere, although no one had any complaints about it. There are various songs we could highlight here. Although we've decided to go with "Stop Playing With Me." An in-your-face rap cut that will immediately get you moving around. Tyler wanted people to dance with this album, and songs like "Stop Playing With Me" certainly accomplish that goal.

2. Yeat - Come N Go

"Come N Go" is Yeat at his absolute best. While some fans still yearn for the 2021 Yeat, it is clear that the artist has moved on. Now, he is making dark, moody, and melodic tracks. The kind of tracks that will make you think you're in some sort of sci-fi move. "Come N Go" works because Yeat just sounds cool on it. The beat does a lot of heavy-lifting hear, but Yeat is what keeps the song progressing. It's a viral sensation, and a song that is helping to keep hip-hop on the Billboard charts during a time when artists are struggling to capture big singles. You'd be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn't enjoy this track.

1. Clipse, John Legend, Voices of Fire - The Birds Don't Sing

Clipse's Let God Sort Em Out is easily one of the best projects of 2025. The duo is firing on all cylinders, and it's clear that they still have the hunger of their youth. There are numerous songs you can point to on this album and say, "that's the one." However, none of these songs bring out as much emotion as "The Birds Don't Sing." This heart wrenching ode to Pusha T and Malice's parents is a tear-jerker. A song that kicks off the album in such an unexpected yet gripping way. It's hard not to hear a song like this and get choked up. From the production to John Legend's singing, this is one of those songs that stays with you years after you've heard it. For that reason, it's our best of the year.