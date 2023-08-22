rap music
- PoliticsDemocrats Announce Hip-Hop Task Force With The Black Music Action CoalitionThe Congressional Hip-Hop Power and Justice Task Force aims to enforce legislation to defend the culture and its community.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJoe Budden's Rap Return Might Happen Soon, He HintsDuring his praise for the new Ye and Ty Dolla $ign track "Vultures," the Slaughterhouse MC said he might need to quell his haters on wax. Do you think he's just trolling?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicFat Joe Credits Eminem For Keeping Him Away From RetirementEminem is a good friend.By Alexander Cole
- MusicBlack Thought Has Lost Attachment To Kanye West's MusicBlack Thought still loves Kanye's older stuff. By Zachary Horvath