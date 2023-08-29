Fat Joe Credits Eminem For Keeping Him Away From Retirement

Fat Joe is someone who has been through a lot in his career. Overall, he is a legend in the game who has crafted some massive hits. Moreover, he has helped bring us some incredible talents as well. At the end of the day, you cannot discredit what he has achieved. Unfortunately, just like any other artist, there have been times when he has been left feeling like he should quit. Whether it be critical reception, writer’s block, or something else, any artist can resonate with the feeling of wanting to give up.

However, the artist has kept it going over the years. As it turns out, a big reason for that is none other than Eminem. While speaking on the Rap Radar podcast, Fat Joe revealed how he wanted to retire a few years ago. Fortunately, he was convinced not to by Em who randomly picked up the phone one day. The rapper was very surprised by the call, although it felt wonderful to receive. To this day, the rapper feels like he is indebted to Eminem in some way.

Fat Joe Speaks

“You know, I owe Eminem so many favors. Like I have used my relationship with this guy to oblivion. […] You know he tried to talk me out of retirement!?” Joe remarked. “I was in my mother’s house, shirt off, topless. My phone rings, it’s a number I don’t know. Thank God, I picked it up. It’s Eminem. He starts trying to convince me for an hour, ‘Don’t leave.’ He was almost depressed that I was leaving our era.”

During hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, there has been a lot of talk about the genre’s pioneers and retirement. Consequently, Fat Joe’s revelation certainly fits into the current discourse. At the end of the day, we’re just glad Eminem stepped in when he did. Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed of the biggest stories from the biggest artists.

