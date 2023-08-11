Fat Joe Joins 50 Cent Onstage At Brooklyn Performance

50 Cent stopped at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on his “Final Lap” tour earlier this week, surprising audience members with a very special guest. He brought out fellow New York legend Fat Joe, who performed “Lean Back” and “All The Way Up.” By the sounds of things, fans were extremely excited to see the duo together. Famously, they had a heated feud that lasted years, and finally put their beef to rest in 2012 following Chris Lighty’s passing.

Fat Joe wasn’t the only surprise guest he brought out at his Brooklyn performance. During the show, he also welcomed Young M.A. to the stage, who went on to perform “Ooouuu!” 50 Cent will continue to make several stops around the U.S. and Canada before moving on to the international leg of “The Final Lap” tour. He has notable performances scheduled in LA, Chicago, Seattle, and more before heading to the Netherlands at the end of September.

50 Cent Brings Out Fat Joe

In an interview with Cam Capone News last month, Fat Joe dished on his previous beef with Fif, revealing that he was pretty shocked he had the courage to diss him. Apparently, 50 Cent went after him due to his association with Ja Rule. “It was so brilliant because it was the shock and awe effect,” he explained. “I had the persona of New York Suge Knight. Like, y’know, people feared Fat Joe and the Terror Squad in that way, y’know? So for [50 Cent] talking about Fat Joe in the same city … the funeral homes was making bids.”

Later in the interview the artist also revealed that his beef with 50 Cent actually ended up teaching him a few things. “I had to learn how to not be impulsive,” he shared. He added that social media was new to him at the time, and amid the drama he was able to learn how to navigate it. “It’s not for real real street guys. We just don’t know how to react on there,” he explained.

