50 Cent Wants Lil Wayne Collab To Finally Happen

Back in the 2000s, there was a lot of rap beef going down, but also a lot of star-powered crossovers and collaborations. That’s true of hip-hop in any era, but after about 30 years in the music sphere, the genre was bigger than ever before [ironically, on the date of this article’s publishing, hip-hop celebrates its 50th birthday]. Leading the charge, among a couple of others, were two key figures in their respective scenes that became indelibly influential. Moreover, 50 Cent brought a new brand of glossy grit and gangster glamour to New York, capturing generations of listeners with ease. On the other hand, there was Lil Wayne out of New Orleans, expanding the caliber of Southern rap’s lyrical prowess and release dominance.

With that in mind, it’s wild to think that these two leaders of their time- that still lead today- never collaborated. Furthermore, that’s something that the G-Unit mogul wants to change. During an interview with the Capital XTRA Breakfast show to celebrate hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, co-hosts Robert Bruce and Shayna Marie asked their special guest co-host Curtis Jackson asked him for any artists from its history that he wants to work with. “I didn’t do one with Wayne… He’s one of the ones,” 50 Cent replied.

Read More: Lil Wayne Updates His Top Five Rappers List

Lil Wayne Is One Of 50 Cent’s Dream Collaborations

need to hear this 🙌 @50cent reveals who he'd like to work with next! pic.twitter.com/zh4VsoOpc8 — Capital XTRA (@CapitalXTRA) August 11, 2023

“People don’t know [that] I was on the Cash Money Ruff Ryders Tour,” he continued, “before they opened the curtain.” While their sounds are distinct enough from each other, they also have a lot of crossover appeal and similarities as MCs. Just imagine 50 Cent’s trademark low rasp matched up against Weezy’s nasal, eccentric flow. With new albums on the way from the two, maybe Lil Wayne drops everything and gets Fif to hop on Tha Carter VI. If not, even a random single release from them would be enough to light the community ablaze with excitement and satisfaction.

Meanwhile, given 50’s recent track record, this link-up doesn’t sound improbable at all. After all, he recently collaborated on wax with Nas for the first time in about twenty years. Legends forge their own path, but in the collaborative and competitive spirit of the genre, crossing them will only make them that much better. On that note, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on 50 Cent and Lil Wayne. Also, happy 50th birthday, hip-hop!

Read More: Nas & Lil Wayne Inducted Into Billboard’s Hip-Hop Hall Of Fame, Ice Spice Wins 1st Award

[via]