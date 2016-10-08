2000s
- MusicStrong Arm Steady: Where Are They Now?The members of the West Coast collaborative are still making waves today. By Demi Phillips
- MusicJoe Budden's "Pump It Up" Finally Certified Gold, Fans Wonder Why It Took So LongDidn't this song come out in 2003?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music50 Cent Wants Lil Wayne Collab To Finally HappenIt's wild to think that two of the biggest rap stars of the 2000s never hopped on a beat together.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop Culture50 Cent Reveals First Impression Of Nas: "He Was Ahead Of Us"50 Cent was surprised how smart Nas was when they met in 1999.By Jake Lyda
- MusicKodak Black Auditioned For Nickelodeon As A ChildBlack could have been part of the Nickelodeon Golden Age of the late 2000s.By Ben Mock
- MusicJim Jones Says Dipset Started "Mixtape Movement," Not G-UnitJim Jones says The Diplomats started the wave of mixtapes in the 2000s.By Cole Blake
- Original ContentThe Best 2000s Era Hip-Hop/R&B Samples From The Last Five YearsAs Hip-Hop and R&B continue to progress, the genres' samples have too. By Joshua Robinson
- NewsStream Mary J. Blige's "Family Affair" In Celebration Of Her 51st BirthdayHappy Birthday, queen!By Hayley Hynes
- Original ContentThe Defining Producers Of The Platinum Era (2000-2004)An age of originality. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTory Lanez Readies "Chixtape 5": "I Have Never Went This Hard On Production"Chixtape season is around the corner. By Chantilly Post
- Original ContentThe Best Hip-Hop Mashups From The MillenniumWe run through some of the best mash-ups from the mid-aughts.By Taylor Rubright
- MusicOmarion Was Just Kidding About Those B2K Reunion Tour Rules: "Everyone Is Invited"Man's got jokes.By Chantilly Post
- MusicOmarion Outlines Rules For B2K Reunion Tour, Post-Millennials Go BananasOmarion starts a Twitter stampede with his insistence of a dress code and "age restrictions" for the B2K reunion tour.By Devin Ch
- MusicEminem's "The Marshall Mathers LP" Anniversary: Vote On Your Favorite SingleThe landmark LP turns 17 years old.By Matt F
- NewsWatch Scott Storch Run Through His Classic Hits On Piano & Prepare To Get NostalgicScott Storch shows off his mastery of the piano by running through his greatest hits from the early '00s. By Angus Walker