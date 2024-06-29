The Kid LAROI Pays Homage To Early 2000s Pop Hits With "GIRLS"

The Kid LAROI has a new a hit for the summertime.

The Kid LAROI is rocking frosted tips and staring daggers in the music video for "GIRLS". If those two things do not scream 2000s to you, then we do not know what to tell you. The Australian multi-genre superstar is paying homage to a time in music that was dominated by acts like NSYNC, Christina Aguilera, and more. Overall, "GIRLS" is a fun summertime radio bop about being the man all the ladies want. The instrumental is quite addicting and definitely draws from that era. Helping that come to live is a healthy list of producers, including current pop/alternative star, Jon Bellion.

LAROI's performance is also very reminiscent of that time, as her rocks a more lowkey and monotone delivery. It sounds quite similar to something Jack Harlow would lay down on a track. Speaking of which, fans on The KID LAROI's Instagram have since been demanding Harlow hop on a remix. It would be a great match, as the Kentucky rapper's voice would fit perfectly over this mellow production. People are also asking for his new girlfriend and fellow pop sensation Tate McRae to join him for a new version of "GIRLS". We will have to wait and see about either of those possibilities, but LAROI should look into that. The single is already trending on YouTube, as it has over one million views so far.

Listen To "GIRLS" By The Kid LAROI

Quotable Lyrics: