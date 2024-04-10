The Kid LAROI & Lil Yachty Are Acting Petty On "HATRED"

The Kid LAROI continues to tease the deluxe for THE FIRST TIME with a new single called "HATRED." This is now the second promotional track that is expected to be a part of it when it drops sometime this year. The Australian native dropped his debut album back in November 2023 with some massive tracks on it. "TOO MUCH" with Central Cee and Jung Kook continues to the lead way with over 127 million streams.

"HATRED" follows a familiar theme for LAROI, as he raps about a past relationship. In this instance, the split has led to become driven to boss up. He also mentions how he was too good for her, even though the woman does not want to think so. "Okay, remind you, I'm the most hated / Talkin' down on me online but in real life, you know I'm your favorite / If you were to write me a thank you letter, it'd be long as the motherf***in' yellow pages."

Read More: Young Thug Trial: Lil Wayne No Longer On Witness List, Birdman, Rich Homie Quan, & YFN Lucci Remain

Listen To "HATRED" By The Kid LAROI & Lil Yachty

What is also a mjor thing to note about "HATRED" is the Lil Yachty feature. Him and LAROI work together well here, as they trade verses. If fans are looking to stream the track, Soundcloud is the place to go. Lucky for you, we have the link for it above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "HATRED," by The Kid LAROI and Lil Yachty? Is this LAROI's best track as of late, why or why not? Does this get you excited for THE FIRST TIME (Deluxe), why or why not? What is your favorite element of the song? Is this the strongest single for it so far? Who had the stronger performance? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding The Kid LAROI and Lil Yachty. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

When I'm high I don't like to be social

But for you I did it to get closer

I feel sorry for him

'Cause I set the bar real high, yeah, I had you coastal

I bossed up on you just like I told you

Once it passed, now I don't even know you

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Yells On IG Live About Her Friend's New Man, Tory Lanez Comparisons Fly