first collaboration

- SongsLola Brooke Teams Up Drill Collective 41 For Explosive "Becky"Two of NY's hottest drill talents collide for a raunchy party slapper. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsKevin Durant Slides Over Stalley's "Scared Money" TrackKD is getting lots of love for his verse. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsLil Wayne Snaps On New Yeat Track "Lyfestyle"This unexpected team-up goes over better than expected. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicKanye West, Freddie Gibbs, & The Alchemist Preview Is Sending Fans "To Space"This has the chance to usurp "BACK TO ME" easily.By Zachary Horvath
- SongsGhetts Pens A Brutally Honest Song About "Double Standards" With SamphaTwo of the UK's best collaborate for the first time. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsNardo Wick & Sexyy Red Meet Up For The First Time On Raunchy Banger "Somethin'"Nardo drops his first solo single in nearly one year. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsThat Mexican OT & DaBaby Seek Out Violence On "Point Em Out"OT and DaBaby bring dynamic performances. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsPressa And Toosii Flex Their Success On "W Hotel"Pressa and Toosii link for a chill cut. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsErick The Architect And WESTSIDE BOOGIE Are Looking Out For Themselves On "Instincts"This is the fifth single from the Flatbush Zombies member's upcoming album. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsIcewear Vezzo And DaBaby Share Why They Are "Perfect"This is the duo's first song together. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsLil Yachty And YUNGBLUD Work Perfectly On First Song Together With "When We Die (Can We Still Get High?)"This could have landed on "Let's Start Here." seamlessly. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsSett And Lil Baby "Can't Be F****d With" On New TrackSett steals the show. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsFinesse2Tymes And Rick Ross Deliver A Luxurious Listening Experience On "Fat Boy"This is one of Finesse's better tracks. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsRob49 Works With Lil Wayne For The First Time On Rapid-Fire Banger "Wassam Baby"Rob continues to move up in the hip-hop ranks. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsTiaCorine Taps Luh Tyler For Smooth Single "Yung Joc"The duo announced the single was coming earlier this week. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicYeat Hints At Potential Childish Gambino Team Up With Cryptic MessageThis would be some track if it drops. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicLuh Tyler And TiaCorine Will Collab For The First Time With "Yung Joc" Single On January 12Two of the best new talents could create fireworks. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsLuh Tyler And Latto Team Up For The First Time On Holiday-Inspired Cut "The Grinch Freestyle"Both rappers have been doing big things all year and if you are hating you are "The Grinch." By Zachary Horvath
- SongsLogic, Conway The Machine, And RiFF RAFF Deliver A Strong First Outing Together On "Intergalactic Icons"How does it sound? Pretty damn good! By Zachary Horvath
- Songs070 Shake And Ken Carson Deliver A Song Of Epic Proportions On "Natural Habitat"This is a duo we need more from. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsBusta Rhymes And Young Thug Do "OK" On Their First Track TogetherDo you agree with our take on this first-ever collaboration?By Zachary Horvath
- SongsBrent Faiyaz And Coco Jones Provide The Best "Moment Of Your Life"We need a Brent Faiyaz and Coco Jones collab album, now. By Zachary Horvath