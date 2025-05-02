"Game recognize game" is the phrase of the day for Westside Gunn and Doechii as they both revealed that they have respect for each other's craft. For the latter she expressed her admiration for the Griselda rapper back in September 2024 following the release of her GRAMMY-winning mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal.
During her interview with Apple Music and Ebro Darden she was talking about whose music she was getting into. Westside Gunn came up and Doechii expressed how "talented" she thinks he is. We have to agree. The Buffalo MC was so touched by the compliment that he used that soundbite for the intro of his song "EGYPT." It's off of his latest EP, HEELS HAVE EYES. He also included another clip from Doechii's sit-down about being an underdog for the outro.
But Westside Gunn is going above and beyond by bringing on the sure-fire superstar for a remix. After listening to it, you can argue that Doechii made the song hers. Her verse is incredibly fiery and hungry which is something that WSG is known for.
Moreover, she also shows love to his tendency to swerve into luxury rap with lavish bars of her own. But what's even cooler is that Doechii pays homage to Gunn's bullet-spraying adlibs at the start of her verse. It's a great moment and a memorable one at that. Spin "EGYPT (Remix)" below.
Westside Gunn & Doechii "EGYPT (Remix)"
Quotable Lyrics:
Grrt, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom
Roberto Cavalli, see the nipples through my shirt (Uh)
My Daisy Dukes prolly drag a n**** through the dirt (Uh)
Snuck up on his mama, hit the n**** where it hurts
Smith Wess' on the Glock, double C's on the purse (Grrt)
Embroidered bed sheets, five-hundred thread count (Count)
