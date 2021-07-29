New to commercial recognition, but not new to the game. Westside Gunn is the 39-year-old rapper from Buffalo, New York whose musical style recalls rap days bygone. For fans of east coast boom-bap, with a grounded sense of griminess, Gunn, along with his Griselda Records colleagues, including familial ties like Benny The Butcher and Conway The Machine, continue to provide that sound, today. His signature “BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOM” ad libs pay homage to the energetic atmosphere of his New York upbringing, which is an intriguing and addicting contrast to the raps he provides.

Westside Gunn founded Griselda Records in 2014, and signed a record deal with Eminem and Paul Rosebnberg’s Shady Records in 2017, but has since fulfilled his contractual obligations with them, and is now independent. His first unofficial mixtape release came in 2005, with Flyest N*gga in Charge Vol. 1, while his first studio release dropped in 2016 with Flygod. In April 2020, his third studio record, Pray For Paris, was released to widespread critical acclaim and included features from Tyler, the Creator, Joey Bada$$, Freddie Gibbs and Wale. His first and only record under Shady Records, WHO MADE THE SUNSHINE, was released in October 2020, and included guest features from all of Griselda, as well as rap icons like Busta Rhymes and Black Thought. Experienced in years but newer to commercial audiences, Westside Gunn and Griselda are primed for continued success in the future.