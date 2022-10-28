Buffalo’s prolific curator Westside Gunn is bringing his fan-favorite mixtape series to an end with the release of Ten. The final installment in the Hitler Wears Hermes series hit streaming services this morning, shortly after he announced the project.

Ten includes appearances from a wide array of heavyweights, many from the East Coast. Westside Gunn trades bars with the likes of Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, A$AP Rocky, Black Star, Busta Rhymes, Run The Jewels, Doe Boy and more. Of course, many members of the Griselda roster also appear on the project, such as Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, and Stove God Cooks.

On the production side, RZA, Swizz Beatz, The Alchemist, Pete Rock, Conductor Williams, Mike Shabb, and more contribute to the tracklist.

“It’s only right that we end here. All special things get a memorial release” Westside Gunn said in a statement “The last double album was going to be the final one, but it felt weird leaving off at nine and not 10. I had to celebrate this series which has meant so much to fans. Everything I do sounds nothing like the last thing I did. That’s the creative in me, and I’m always going to push the culture forward. I’m ending this on a really special note with 10.”

Gunn’s continued to keep a steady stream of music this year with Michelle Records expected to drop next. Earlier this year, he released Peace “Fly” God.

Check out Westside Gunna’s Ten below and let us know your thoughts in the comment section.