Ghostface Killah first made a name for himself as part of the hip-hop group, Wu-Tang Clan. He made his debut with the Clan in 1993, on "Enter The Wu-Tang," which catapulted him into numerous collaborations including Raekwon's "Only Built 4 Cuban Linx." Ghostface released his first solo album, "Ironman," in 1996, the same year he was diagnosed with Diabetes. The album experienced success both in the underground and mainstream, debuting at #2 on the pop charts. His second album, "Supreme Clientele," was equally successful and was listed on VIBE magazine's Top-10 albums of all time. The album included one of his most popular joints, "Cherchez La Ghost." Ghostface signed with Def Jam Records in 2003 and subsequently released "The Pretty Toney Album," which featured Missy Elliot, Jadakiss, and Jackie-O.