Air Jordan 4 “Comic” Finally Gets a Release Date

The Air Jordan 4 “Comic” has officially moved from early mockups to a confirmed release, and that alone makes this pair feel more real than ever. Ever since the first images surfaced, this sneaker stood out for leaning into something playful instead of nostalgic.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Comic” will be released sometime on July 25th, 2026.

Jordan Brand has spent years revisiting classic colorways and storytelling, so seeing a Jordan 4 take on a comic-inspired look feels like a welcome change of pace.

The Jordan 4 remains one of the brand’s strongest silhouettes, both culturally and commercially. Dropping a pair like this shows confidence that the model can carry bold ideas without relying on history alone.

The “Comic” doesn’t feel like a remix of the past. It feels like Jordan Brand is experimenting again, which is something longtime fans have been asking for. Now that a release date is locked in, the conversation shifts.

That matters with a concept-driven sneaker like this. The Air Jordan 4 “Comic” isn’t trying to replace a classic. Whether it becomes a sleeper hit or a polarizing drop, it already accomplished one thing. It got people talking without leaning on nostalgia.

That alone makes it one of the more interesting Jordan 4 releases on the calendar.

Air Jordan 4 “Comic” Images

Image via zsneakerheadz



The Air Jordan 4 “Comic” features a clean white upper paired with soft grey suede panels across the toe. Black accents frame the midfoot cage and heel, giving the shoe contrast and structure.

Bright purple eyelets pop against the neutral base and add a playful edge. The mesh panels show a subtle gradient that hints at the comic theme.

A cream midsole blends into a visible Air unit for balance. The heel branding steals attention with bold comic-style Nike Air graphics. Light pink and lavender tones finish the outsole.