Air Jordan 4 “Comic” Brings Playful Energy

The Air Jordan 4 “Comic” is set to drop next year, bringing a fun new look to one of Jordan Brand’s most loved sneakers. The early mockups show a design that mixes old-school style with bright comic book energy, giving the Air Jordan 4 a bold and playful update.

First released in 1989, the Air Jordan 4 helped build Michael Jordan’s legacy on and off the court. With its visible Air cushioning and mesh panels, it became a go-to for both performance and style.

The shoe has dropped in hundreds of colorways, but the “Comic” version stands out for its creativity and cartoon-inspired theme. This upcoming colorway proves Jordan Brand still knows how to take risks while keeping its roots alive.

The bright colors and graphic details bring back memories of 90s sneaker culture. It’s proof that the Air Jordan 4 can keep evolving while staying true to its past. The Air Jordan 4 “Comic” comes in white leather with purple and pink hits, black wings, and a soft yellow midsole.

The “POW!” design adds a fun, comic-style touch that ties the whole look together. If these early images are close to the final version, the “Comic” colorway could end up being one of the most exciting drops of next year.

The Air Jordan 4 “Comic” features a white leather base with light grey suede overlays. Pops of pink and purple hit the lace eyelets and outsole, while the black wings and heel tabs ground the design.

A yellowed midsole adds vintage flair, contrasting with the playful tones above. On the back, the Nike Air logo stands out with a comic-style burst graphic.

The mockup also includes a “POW!” badge, tying the theme together. Even as a concept, the “Comic” colorway perfectly balances nostalgia and bold creativity, adding a fun new story to the Air Jordan 4’s long legacy.