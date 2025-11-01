Every Air Jordan Dropping In November 2025

November is packed with big Air Jordan releases, with everything from retro classics to exclusive city drops hitting shelves. Jordan Brand is closing out 2025 on a high note, giving fans a mix of nostalgia and fresh design across multiple silhouettes.

This month’s lineup includes returning icons like the Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat” and Air Jordan 12 “Taxi,” alongside new concepts. Women’s exclusives and new releases add even more variety, giving every type of sneaker fan something to look forward to.

With premium materials, storytelling, and timeless appeal, each pair represents a different side of the Jordan legacy. Here’s a full rundown of every Air Jordan releasing this November:

Air Jordan 4 “Cozy Girl”

Image via Nike

The women’s Air Jordan 4 “Cozy Girl” releases on November 1, 2025, for $220. It brings a soft, seasonal feel to one of Jordan Brand’s most iconic silhouettes. This pair stands out with its tonal tan suede upper and plush fleece accents around the collar and tongue.

A white midsole and gum outsole complete the neutral palette, giving the sneaker an easy, everyday appeal. Subtle Jumpman branding keeps the look minimal, while the mix of materials makes it feel elevated and cozy at once.

It’s a perfect blend of comfort and style. Overall, it's ideal for fall fits and a strong addition to Jordan Brand’s growing lineup of women’s exclusives.

Air Jordan 4 “Blue Chill”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 4 GS “Blue Chill” drops on November 1, 2025, for $165, bringing a cool, frosty twist to a timeless favorite. Designed for grade school, it has a white leather upper, gray accents, and icy blue touches that look clean.

Classic details like side panels and lace wings stay true to the design, while a metallic Jumpman logo adds shine. The translucent outsole ties everything together, delivering both style and durability.

With visible Air cushioning for comfort and a smooth, understated palette, the “Blue Chill” is a perfect pick for the season. Overall it's simple, sleek, and versatile.

Air Jordan 40 "Black Toe"

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 40 “Black Toe” releases on November 1, 2025, for $205, continuing the legacy of one of basketball’s most iconic sneaker lines. This pair brings back the clean, timeless color blocking that made the “Black Toe” name legendary.

It features a smooth white leather upper contrasted by black detailing and a red outsole. The design feels both futuristic and familiar, blending the Jordan line’s heritage with modern performance innovation.

With its sleek build, low cut profile, and sculpted midsole, the AJ40 pays homage to the evolution of Air Jordan design while pushing it forward. It’s a minimal yet bold statement sneaker.

Air Jordan 11 "Rare Air"

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 11 “Rare Air” is now set to release on November 5, 2025, for $235 after being pushed back from its original October date. This new edition brings a bold and fresh twist to one of the most beloved models in Jordan history.

It features a glossy royal blue patent leather mudguard paired with creamy white leather uppers for a clean contrast. Black inner lining and subtle red Jumpman branding add just the right amount of pop.

The translucent outsole keeps things classic while giving the sneaker a premium finish. Overall, the “Rare Air” stands out as one of the month’s most anticipated drops.

Air Jordan 12 "Taxi"

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 12 “Taxi” returns on November 8, 2025, for $215, marking the comeback of one of the most iconic colorways in Jordan Brand’s history. First released in 1996, this classic defined an era with its simple yet striking design.

The upper combines white tumbled leather with black textured mudguards for a bold contrast, while metallic gold eyelets add a premium finish. Red and yellow details on the heel and outsole stay true to the original look that fans have loved .

The Jordan 12 blends elegance with performance, featuring Zoom Air cushioning for all day comfort. It’s a faithful revival of a timeless silhouette that still feels fresh nearly 30 years later.

Travis Scott x Fragment Design x Air Jordan 1 Low OG

Image via Nike

The Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG is officially returning on November 8, 2025, for $155. Confirmed by Cactus Jack, this drop revives one of the most celebrated collaborations in recent memory.

The sneaker blends white tumbled leather with royal blue overlays and Travis Scott’s signature reverse Swoosh for an instantly recognizable look. Cream midsoles, black laces, and exposed foam tongues give it that vintage edge fans love.

On the heels, Fragment’s lightning bolt logo sits opposite Cactus Jack branding, tying together the creative forces behind the design. With its mix of heritage, hype, and craftsmanship, this release is one of November’s most anticipated drops.

Air Jordan 11 "Pearl"

Image via Nike

The women’s Air Jordan 11 “Pearl” releases on November 11, 2025, for $230, delivering a clean and elegant take on one of Jordan Brand’s most iconic silhouettes. The shoe features a white upper with patent overlays, a translucent outsole, and cream undertones for a soft feel.

Metallic silver Jumpman branding on the heel adds a jewelry-like accent, while satin laces and tongue give it a refined finish. The Air Jordan 11 remains one of the most beloved models in the Jordan lineup, blending sport and sophistication.

The “Pearl” colorway continues that legacy perfectly, offering a timeless design ready for the holiday season.

Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Chicago"

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Chicago” drops on November 15, 2025, for $145, bringing back one of the most important sneakers in history. This colorway defined the start of the Air Jordan legacy and remains a cornerstone of sneaker culture.

The new version stays true to its roots, featuring a white leather base with red overlays, a black Swoosh, and a red outsole. The classic Wings logo on the heel and Nike Air branding on the tongue complete the look.

With its timeless color blocking and versatile low top cut, this release blends nostalgia with wearability. It reminds everyone why the Chicago colorway continues to stand above the rest.

Air Jordan 5 "Paris Saint-Germain"

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 5 “Paris Saint-Germain” releases on November 15, 2025, for $215, continuing the ongoing collaboration between Jordan Brand and the French soccer powerhouse. This edition features a sleek black upper crafted from a mix of leather and textile materials, with subtle PSG inspired details woven throughout.

The signature reflective tongue showcases the Jumpman logo, while translucent lace locks and a milky outsole add a modern edge. Light pink accents appear along the midsole shark teeth, bringing a subtle pop of color to the otherwise stealthy look.

Overall, this release stands out as one of the most refined shoes in the PSG x Jordan series to date.

Air Jordan 10 "Shadow"

Image via thatsodsoho

The Air Jordan 10 “Shadow” returns on November 19, 2025, for $210, bringing back one of the most timeless looks from Jordan Brand’s early years. Originally released in 1994, this pair was part of Michael Jordan’s comeback era and quickly became a favorite for its clean, understated design.

The sneaker features a mix of dark grey nubuck and black leather across the upper, balanced by a textured checkered collar and a red Jumpman on the heel. On the outsole, Jordan’s legendary career milestones are embossed.

The shoes celebrate his achievements both on and off the court. Durable, versatile, and effortlessly classic, the “Shadow” remains one of the most wearable Air Jordans ever made.

Air Jordan 12 "Pearl Pink"

Image via topnotch_gear.tt

The Air Jordan 12 GS “Pearl Pink” releases on November 21, 2025, for $150, bringing a soft and youthful spin to a Jordan classic. Designed exclusively for kids, the sneaker features a white tumbled leather upper accented by gentle pink tones across the mudguard, outsole, and inner lining.

Pink lace loops and metallic details add a playful touch while keeping the overall look clean and balanced. The Jordan 12’s signature stitched panels and rising sun inspired design remain intact, staying true to the model’s heritage.

Blending comfort, durability, and style, the “Pearl Pink” offers a perfect mix of nostalgia and modern freshness. Overall, it is an easy pick for younger fans who want something both timeless and fun.

Air Jordan 11 City Pack "H-Town"

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 11 “H-Town” drops on November 22, 2025, for $250, available exclusively at Houston-area retailers. This limited release pays tribute to the city’s bold culture and deep connection to Jordan Brand.

The sneaker stands out with a tan suede upper paired with a white midsole and icy blue translucent outsole, creating a smooth mix of warmth and cool tones. A black Jumpman logo on the heel adds sharp contrast, completing the premium design.

The choice of suede over patent leather gives it a more refined edge while keeping the signature AJ11 shape intact. With its clean color palette and local exclusivity, the “H-Town” is shaping up to be one of the month’s most coveted drops.

Air Jordan 11 City Pack "285"

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 11 “285” releases on November 22, 2025, for $255, exclusively in Atlanta. Inspired by Interstate 285, the highway that loops around the city, this edition celebrates Atlanta’s unity and cultural energy.

The sneaker features a white tumbled leather upper with tonal detailing and a translucent outsole for a clean, modern look. Around the collar and heel, a gradient mix of red, green, and blue adds a burst of color that ties the design together.

Replacing the usual “23” with “285” on the heel makes the tribute unmistakable. With its sharp craftsmanship and local focus, the “285” stands out as a meaningful and collectible take on one of Jordan Brand’s most legendary silhouettes.

Air Jordan 11 City Pack "Mojave"

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 11 “Mojave” releases exclusively in Las Vegas on November 22, 2025, for $250. Part of Jordan Brand’s growing City Pack series, this edition draws inspiration from the desert landscapes surrounding the Mojave region.

The shoe features a rich purple nubuck upper paired with a dark midsole and outsole for a sleek, tonal look. Its minimalist color blocking gives it a refined edge, while the premium materials add depth and texture.

Subtle black Jumpman branding on the heel completes the design, maintaining the understated luxury that defines the Air Jordan 11. The “Mojave” stands out as both a collector’s piece and a tribute to the desert city.

Air Jordan 3 "Champagne and Oysters"

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 3 “Champagne & Oysters” releases on November 22, 2025, designed exclusively for women and built with a premium mix of materials. This elegant colorway draws inspiration from the refined tones of champagne and the soft shimmer of oysters.

The upper features smooth sail leather paired with beige suede overlays, giving the sneaker depth and texture. Gold accents highlight the eyelets and heel, adding a hint of luxury without overpowering the minimalist palette.

An icy blue outsole and visible Air cushioning complete the design with a modern finish. The “Champagne & Oysters” brings sophistication to the Air Jordan 3’s timeless shape, making it one of the most stylish releases of the season.

Air Jordan 4 "Black Cat"

Image via GOAT

The Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat” returns on November 28, 2025, for $225, just in time for Black Friday. This iconic all-black colorway remains one of the most sought after designs in the Jordan lineup, known for its stealthy and versatile appeal.

The sneaker features a premium black nubuck upper with tonal mesh panels, lace wings, and shiny black eyelets that subtly catch the light. A visible Air unit in the heel sits above a matching black midsole, while grey Jumpman logos on the tongue and soft grey lining add a slight contrast.