Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low Release Date Confirmed

travis-scott-x-fragment-x-air-jordan-1-low-og-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG returns this November bringing one of Jordan Brand’s biggest collaborations.

The Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG is dropping this November, confirmed by Cactus Jack on Instagram. It’s one of the biggest sneaker comebacks in years, bringing together three names that have shaped today’s sneaker scene.

The first release in 2021 quickly became a must-have for collectors. It mixed Hiroshi Fujiwara’s clean Fragment style with Travis Scott’s famous reverse Swoosh and aged look. That drop set a new standard for collabs and showed how creative a Jordan release could get.

Now, the return of this pair has fans ready to chase one of the most loved Jordans ever made. The Air Jordan 1 is still one of the most legendary sneakers ever.

Michael Jordan wore it during his rookie season, and it changed how people saw sneakers forever. It wasn’t just for basketball anymore, it became part of culture. Travis Scott’s Jordan projects carry that same energy, blending music, fashion, and sport in a way that keeps the legacy alive.

In the official photos, the Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG shows white leather uppers, blue overlays, cream midsoles, and black laces. The reverse Swoosh stands out, with Cactus Jack and Fragment logos on the heels.

Set to drop in November, this release is already one of the most talked-about shoes of the year.

Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG
travis-scott-x-fragment-x-air-jordan-1-low-og-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

The Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG features white tumbled leather with royal blue accents and a cream midsole. Travis Scott’s signature reverse Swoosh stands out in blue, giving the shoe its instantly recognizable look.

Cactus Jack branding appears on the left heel, while Fragment’s lightning bolt logo hits the right. Black laces, exposed foam tongues, and vintage off-white midsoles complete the design.

The mix of materials and colors gives this sneaker both a worn-in feel and modern polish. It’s a perfect balance of old-school Jordan heritage and contemporary streetwear flair.

Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG will now be released on November 8th, 2025. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $155 when they are released.

travis-scott-x-fragment-x-air-jordan-1-low-og-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
travis-scott-x-fragment-x-air-jordan-1-low-og-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

