New Release Date For Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG

Travis Scott has built a legacy of chart-topping music and game-changing sneakers. Fragment Design, led by Hiroshi Fujiwara, has long been known for clean, bold design language. Jordan Brand remains the foundation, with decades of influence on sports, fashion, and global culture.

This sneaker continues a storyline that started years ago when Travis and Fragment joined forces with Jordan Brand. That earlier collaboration sold out instantly, proving the staying power of the trio. This new drop revives the same mix of hype and history.

The Air Jordan 1 Low silhouette has become a favorite canvas, offering flexibility for collaborations and lifestyle wear. Its roots trace back to 1985, the year Michael Jordan debuted his signature sneaker line. That origin remains a touchpoint for every new version that arrives today.

Official photos showcase the sneaker’s blend of Fragment’s signature blue, Travis’s reversed Swoosh, and Jordan Brand’s timeless design. The details are sharp and carefully placed, creating a pair built for collectors and casual wearers alike. With November now locked in, the wait only adds to the suspense.

Image via Nike

The Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG combines premium materials with standout design cues. Also the upper features white tumbled leather with bold blue overlays.

A reversed Swoosh in Fragment’s signature shade sits across the side panels. Black laces add contrast, while cream midsoles give a vintage touch. Further the heel tabs split branding between Cactus Jack, Fragment, and Jordan Wings logos.

Special embroidery and subtle details emphasize the collaboration’s layered storytelling. A blue rubber outsole completes the look, ensuring durability and style. This release captures the balance of history, influence, and modern sneaker culture.