The Travis Scott x Fragment Air Jordan 1 Low OG Is Back On Feet

Now it’s back on feet, and the latest look reminds fans why it’s still one of the most coveted collabs out there. This Air Jordan 1 Low OG sticks with what works: premium tumbled leather, the reverse Swoosh on the lateral side, and Fragment’s signature blue hits.

It’s understated but bold, classic yet subversive. The sail midsole gives it some age, while the pops of blue bring it back to life. It walks the line between high fashion and everyday wear in a way only Travis and Fragment can pull off.

Originally dropped in 2021, this collab sparked a wave of hype that hasn’t let up. It blends basketball heritage, streetwear credibility, and music culture into a single pair of shoes. The Air Jordan 1 Low OG itself has become a go-to for sneakerheads who want something timeless with a twist.

On-foot photos show off the clean color blocking and premium materials from every angle. Whether it’s the off-white base or the vivid blue Swoosh, the details hit even harder in motion.

Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG

This Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG comes dressed in a white tumbled leather upper with hits of royal blue along the collar, heel, and oversized reverse Swoosh. The medial side opts for a traditional Swoosh in white.

Sail midsoles add a vintage feel, while blue outsoles match the color palette. Black laces and a cream tongue offer contrast, with co-branded details on the heel and tongue tags.

The Cactus Jack logo appears subtly across the lateral panels. It’s a clean, well-balanced sneaker that mixes high-end design with a gritty streetwear edge.