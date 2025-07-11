The Travis Scott x Fragment Air Jordan 1 Low OG Is Back On Feet

BY Ben Atkinson 136 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
travis-scott-x-fragment-x-air-jordan-1-low-og-sneaker-news
Image via yankeekicks
The Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG returns with new on-foot shots, spotlighting its timeless design and bold colorway.

The Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG isn’t just a sneaker, it’s a moment. Three heavyweights, Travis, Hiroshi Fujiwara, and Jordan Brand, teamed up on this unforgettable silhouette.

Now it’s back on feet, and the latest look reminds fans why it’s still one of the most coveted collabs out there. This Air Jordan 1 Low OG sticks with what works: premium tumbled leather, the reverse Swoosh on the lateral side, and Fragment’s signature blue hits.

It’s understated but bold, classic yet subversive. The sail midsole gives it some age, while the pops of blue bring it back to life. It walks the line between high fashion and everyday wear in a way only Travis and Fragment can pull off.

Originally dropped in 2021, this collab sparked a wave of hype that hasn’t let up. It blends basketball heritage, streetwear credibility, and music culture into a single pair of shoes. The Air Jordan 1 Low OG itself has become a go-to for sneakerheads who want something timeless with a twist.

On-foot photos show off the clean color blocking and premium materials from every angle. Whether it’s the off-white base or the vivid blue Swoosh, the details hit even harder in motion.

Read More: The Air Jordan 1 Mid "White/Smoke Grey” Nails The Basics

Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG

This Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG comes dressed in a white tumbled leather upper with hits of royal blue along the collar, heel, and oversized reverse Swoosh. The medial side opts for a traditional Swoosh in white.

Sail midsoles add a vintage feel, while blue outsoles match the color palette. Black laces and a cream tongue offer contrast, with co-branded details on the heel and tongue tags.

The Cactus Jack logo appears subtly across the lateral panels. It’s a clean, well-balanced sneaker that mixes high-end design with a gritty streetwear edge.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG will be released on September 20th, 2025. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $150 when they are released.

Read More: PSG And Jordan Cook Up The Air Jordan 5 "Off Noir"

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
travis-scott-x-fragment-x-air-jordan-1-low-og-sneaker-news Sneakers The Travis Scott Fragment AJ1 Low Gets A New Release Date 7.2K
travis-scott-x-fragment-x-air-jordan-1-low-og-sneaker-news Sneakers Closer Look At Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG 408
travis-scott-x-fragment-x-air-jordan-1-low-og-sneaker-news Sneakers Travis Scott Flexes Air Jordan 1 Low Fragment Collab At Clippers Game 2.8K
Sneakers New Photos Of the Air Jordan 1 Low OG x Travis Scott x Fragment Just Surfaced 535
Comments 0