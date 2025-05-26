The Air Jordan 1 Low OG x Travis Scott x Fragment just popped up again with some fresh new photos. They’re stirring the pot all over again.

The familiar white and royal blue combo is back, but there are a few fresh details that hint this might not be just another pair. First released in 2021, the Travis Scott and Fragment mashup brought together La Flame’s reversed Swoosh branding and Hiroshi Fujiwara’s clean color blocking.

It quickly became one of the most hyped Jordan 1 Lows of all time. Since then, the collab’s influence has shown up in customs, samples, and unreleased pairs that keep the hype alive.

Now, with the new photos that just dropped, sneakerheads are getting a closer look at some possible tweaks, like new sole branding, an updated heel logo, and slight color shifts. The pair will drop later this year, but the new photos already have the sneaker world buzzing.

Scroll through the latest photos above to catch a better look. When this pair hits shelves, it’s another reminder of how big this collab really is.

Air Jordan 1 Low OG x Travis Scott x Fragment

This Air Jordan 1 Low OG features a white tumbled leather upper with bold royal blue accents. The oversized reverse Swoosh returns in blue. Also, there's black laces and a slightly yellowed midsole for a vintage feel.

The collar lining and outsole are done in deep blue, while Travis Scott’s signature smiley face sits on one heel, opposite Fragment’s double lightning logo. On the outsole, “Sharkicks” branding adds a unique stamp.

The tongue tags mix classic Nike Air with co-branded hits. It’s a clean yet detailed take on one of the most talked-about collabs in recent years.