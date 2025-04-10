Travis Scott Flexes Air Jordan 1 Low Fragment Collab At Clippers Game

The Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG made waves again after Travis Scott was seen courtside at a Los Angeles Clippers game wearing the pair. This upcoming release continues a strong lineage of collaborations between Jordan Brand, the Houston rapper, and Hiroshi Fujiwara’s Fragment Design. With bold design choices and rare branding, the sneaker balances performance legacy and modern hype. This isn’t the first time Jordan Brand has teamed up with Travis Scott or Fragment. Both names have built distinct identities within the sneaker world, Scott with his flipped Swooshes and Fragment with its premium minimalism.

When combined, the result is always a cultural moment. The Air Jordan 1 Low OG silhouette, known for its timeless look and versatile build, serves as the perfect canvas once again. The pair worn by Travis features clean blue and white color blocking with signature reverse Swooshes. It comes with collaborative branding across the heels and tongue, nodding to all three forces behind the design. The sneaker is expected to release this September. With official photos surfacing and Travis previewing the shoe courtside, excitement is building. Check out the images above for a closer look at what’s coming.

The Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG features a white tumbled leather base with royal blue overlays. Also, a reversed Swoosh appears on the lateral side. Fragment’s lightning bolt and Cactus Jack logos hit the heel. Further, the vintage-look midsole sits atop a blue rubber outsole. Details like exposed foam and red stitching on the tongue finish the look.