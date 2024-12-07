On-Foot Look: Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG

Some new details have been unveiled.

On-foot photos of the Travis Scott x Fragment Air Jordan 1 Low OG are finally here. Travis Scott's influence in the sneaker world continues to dominate with this anticipated collaboration. An expected release date has been announced, adding to the growing excitement among sneaker fans. Additionally, this release builds on the massive success of their earlier collaborations. The sneakers feature a crisp white and blue color scheme with a fresh layout that reimagines their signature styles. Furthermore, the Cactus Jack and Fragment logos on the heels bring updated details to this classic design.

The iconic reversed Swoosh, a hallmark of Travis Scott’s designs, takes center stage once again. Moreover, Fragment’s minimalist yet powerful approach complements Scott’s bold creativity perfectly. Together, they create a balance of innovation and timeless style. On-foot photos highlight the striking color blocking, staying true to the previous iterations while introducing new details. This pair is shaping up to be another iconic release in the Air Jordan 1 Low lineup. With its clean design and cultural impact, it’s destined to leave a mark. The collaboration seamlessly blends Travis Scott’s daring aesthetic with Fragment’s sleek vision, solidifying its status as a future classic.

Fragment x Travis Scott

The sneakers feature a blue rubber outsole combined with a clean sail midsole. Constructed from white leather, the uppers are adorned with matching overlays. The blue reversed Nike Swoosh complements the outsole, while the Jordan emblem is displayed in white on the heels. Finally, the inner Swoosh is made of white leather, and branding from Travis Scott, Nike, and Fragment appears on the tongues. With these new photos, we now see Cactus Jack and Fragment logos on the heels.