Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG Rumored For 2025

Travis Scott's influence in the sneaker world continues to grow with his upcoming collaboration with Fragment on the Air Jordan 1 Low. Building on the astronomical success of their previous joint efforts, this new release is already generating buzz among sneaker enthusiasts and collectors. The sneakers showcase a refreshing white and blue color scheme, reimagined in a distinct layout that adds a new twist to their sought-after aesthetic. Expected to be a hit on the resale market, past collaborations between Travis Scott and Fragment have seen prices soar into the thousands, indicating that this release might follow suit.
The design retains the signature reversed Swoosh, a hallmark of Scott’s collaborations, while incorporating Fragment's minimalist yet impactful style. This blend of Travis Scott's edgy influence with Fragment's classic approach makes the Air Jordan 1 Low a must-have. Sneakerheads and Travis Scott fans are eagerly awaiting the drop, ready to add another iconic pair to their collections. As the release date approaches, the anticipation only builds, setting the stage for another successful chapter in Travis Scott's sneaker legacy.
Fragment x Travis Scott
The sneakers feature a blue rubber sole and a clean sail midsole. Crafted from white leather, the uppers are adorned with matching overlays. The blue reverse Nike Swoosh complements the sole, while the Jordan branding is white on the heels. Finally, the Swoosh on the inside is white leather and branding from all 3 (Travis, Nike, and Fragment) is on the tongues.
Complex reports that the Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG" could be released later in the fall of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will likely be $150 when they drop.
