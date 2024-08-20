Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG Rumored For 2025

One of the biggest collaborations of the year.

Complex reports that the Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG” could be released later in the fall of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will likely be $150 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The sneakers feature a blue rubber sole and a clean sail midsole. Crafted from white leather, the uppers are adorned with matching overlays. The blue reverse Nike Swoosh complements the sole, while the Jordan branding is white on the heels. Finally, the Swoosh on the inside is white leather and branding from all 3 (Travis, Nike, and Fragment) is on the tongues.

The design retains the signature reversed Swoosh, a hallmark of Scott’s collaborations, while incorporating Fragment's minimalist yet impactful style. This blend of Travis Scott's edgy influence with Fragment's classic approach makes the Air Jordan 1 Low a must-have . Sneakerheads and Travis Scott fans are eagerly awaiting the drop, ready to add another iconic pair to their collections. As the release date approaches, the anticipation only builds, setting the stage for another successful chapter in Travis Scott's sneaker legacy.

